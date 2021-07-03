After two years and a global pandemic, Fourth of July festivities returned to downtown Denton in person on Saturday — and several hundreds welcomed the holiday back with open arms.
Last year, the city’s headlining Yankee Doodle Parade was a shell of its usual self,
hosted virtually through community submissions. Other local festivities, including the ever-popular Denton Noon Kiwanis Club’s fireworks show, were shot down as well amid the pandemic.
While the return of the Kiwanis Club’s fireworks show
will have to wait, the parade was back in full swing on Saturday, with several hundreds of area residents packing Denton’s downtown streets to take in the dozens of organizations, which represented themselves using anything from firetrucks to scooters.
“We have not made any changes to the parade,” said Jennifer Eusse, Denton Parks and Recreation special events supervisor. “Our participation looks really good right now … we’re looking at a number similar to what we’ve seen [in past years].”
Participants included Mayor Gerard Hudspeth leading the way from a city firetruck, local businesses, and clubs and chapters of national organizations, among others. As per usual, organizers judged them and handed out awards for several categories. That included “Most Patriotic Vehicle,” which went to Denton County Jeep Club, a regular participant.
Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth tosses candy to people during the Yankee Doodle Parade on Saturday at the Courthouse on the Square.
Jeff Woo/DRC
Ruben Rivas, one of the leaders of the jeep club, said it “doesn’t take much” to get a group of jeep enthusiasts together. About two dozen drove Saturday’s parade route, which began at the Wells Fargo parking lot, snaked around the Downtown Square and ended at the Civic Center.
Quote
“With everything [the past year], it does make it feel a little better. It’s exciting to get back together with everyone and show our patriotism.”
— Ruben Rivas, a leader of Denton County Jeep Club
“With everything [the past year], it does make it feel a little better,” Rivas said. “It’s exciting to get back together with everyone and show our patriotism.”
Other winners on Saturday included the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (Most Patriotic Float), Denton Lacrosse (Best Unit with Theme), Texas Great Pyrenees Rescue (Most Patriotic Pet), Texas Galaxy Cheer and Dance (Most Patriotic Baby) and American Heritage Girls Unit 1160 (Most Patriotic Bicycle, Scooter or Four-Wheeler).
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints was awarded “Most Patriotic Float” at Saturday’s Yankee Doodle Parade at the Courthouse on the Square.
Jeff Woo/DRC
At the parade’s conclusion, more city-hosted festivities were available at Quakertown Park, including live music, carnival games and a hot dog eating contest. Eusse said those events were intentionally more spread out this year for distancing purposes.
For many of those who attended the day’s festivities, their reasoning was simple: It’s good to have normal back.
“It’s fun that it’s back and it’s just great to see people back on the square,” said Mike Otis, a resident who comes out to each year’s parade. “It’s a great small-town parade. It’s refreshing.”