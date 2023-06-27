The Fourth of July may not be until Tuesday, but this weekend brings plenty of events where you can get patriotic and wear red, white and blue to celebrate America's birthday. There are fun and entertaining Independence Day events for the whole family around Denton County starting Saturday through Tuesday.

Denton's festivities start with the annual parade and Liberty 5K on Saturday morning. Then on Monday night, July 3, more festivities and the new drone show will be in downtown Denton. 

Denton Institute of Phrenology Half-Fast Marching Band
Yankee Doodle Parade participants marching with the Denton Institute of Phrenology Half-Fast Marching Band wave to spectators on the Square during last year's Yankee Doodle Parade.

