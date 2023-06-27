The Fourth of July may not be until Tuesday, but this weekend brings plenty of events where you can get patriotic and wear red, white and blue to celebrate America's birthday. There are fun and entertaining Independence Day events for the whole family around Denton County starting Saturday through Tuesday.
Denton's festivities start with the annual parade and Liberty 5K on Saturday morning. Then on Monday night, July 3, more festivities and the new drone show will be in downtown Denton.
Denton
Liberty 5K Run and Walk
Where: Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St.
When: Saturday, July 1, 7:30 a.m.
Run or walk during the 24th annual Liberty Run, which starts and finishes at the Civic Center. Late registration is still available for $30, online through Wednesday or in person at the Civic Center during business hours Thursday and Friday or starting at 6:30 a.m. on race day.
Yankee Doodle Parade
Where: Around the downtown Denton Square
When: Saturday, July 1. Parade begins at 9 a.m. To participate in the parade, check-in/staging begins at 7:30 a.m.
Wear red, white and blue for Denton's annual Yankee Doodle Parade on Saturday morning. The route begins near the Wells Fargo Building at Austin and Hickory streets, continues around the Square, then travels down McKinney Street to the Denton Civic Center.
July Jubilee Festival and the Independence Day Celebration Drone Show
Where: Around the downtown Denton Square
When: Monday, July 3, 6 p.m.
Head to downtown Denton for an evening of patriotic fun and activities. The free family-friendly event includes live music by Brave Combo and Redline Drift, food vendors, children's activities including inflatables, games, rock climbing and face painting, and more.
The Denton Noon Kiwanis Club and the city are bringing a drone show to downtown Denton, replacing the fireworks display. Lighted drones will take flight at 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. above the Square. Admission is free, but the Kiwanis have traditionally passed the hat for the Denton Kiwanis Children's Clinic during their July Fourth shows.
The schedule:
- 6 p.m. — Festival begins
- 7 p.m. — Hot dog eating contest
- 8 p.m. — Live music: Redline Drift
- 9 p.m. — Live music: Brave Combo
- 9:30 p.m. — Drone show sponsored by Denton Noon Kiwanis
- 10 p.m. — Live music: Brave Combo
- 10:30 p.m. — Second drone show sponsored by Denton Noon Kiwanis
Around Denton County
Lake Cities Fourth of July
Where: Lake Dallas City Park, 101 E. Hundley Drive
When: Saturday, July 1. Parade at 9 a.m. Vendors and entertainment start at 4 p.m. Fireworks start at dusk, around 9 p.m.
Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek and Shady Shores celebrate with a patriotic parade in the morning, then entertainment and contests, vendors, live music and a fireworks display to close out the night. Free children's activities include a bounce house, bungee jumping, a trackless train and rock climbing. The music lineup features Jon Christopher Davis and the Lone Star Attitude Band, Matt Wayne and Company, and the Vintage Yell.
Sanger Freedom Fest
Where: Porter Park, 2201 S. Stemmons St.
When: Saturday, July 1, 5 to 10 p.m.
Sanger's big Fourth of July celebration will include water slides, carnival rides, vendors, a petting zoo and live music from Lance Battalion and Chase Wright. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
General parking will not be available at the park, but park-and-ride shuttles will be available at Clear Creek Intermediate School, 1901 S. Stemmons St.; Sanger Middle School, 105 N. Berry St.; Chisholm Trail Elementary School, 812 N. Keaton Road; Sanger High School, 100 Indian Lane; and the Sanger ISD Administration Building: 601 Elm St. There will be limited handicapped parking at Porter Park.
Krum 4th Fest
Where: 3036 FM156 North, Krum
When: Saturday, July 1, gates open at 4 p.m.
Krum's third annual 4th Fest will feature a fireworks display and live music by CMATA, Hayden Hilliard and more, plus a fun zone for kids and food trucks.
A $20 parking pass serves as your admission, with event proceeds benefiting Krum first responders and other local organizations. Premium parking passes are $30 in advance, $40 on the day of (if available).
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
The Colony's Liberty by the Lake
Where: The Colony Five Star Complex, 4100 Blair Oaks Drive
When: Saturday, July 1, 6 to 10 p.m.
The Colony will celebrate Independence Day with live music, food vendors and more. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
Lewisville Freedom Festival
Where: Castle Hills Village Shops and along the shores of Lake Avalon, 2590 King Arthur Blvd.
When: Tuesday, July 4, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Lewisville and Castle Hills' free Freedom Festival will feature live music, food trucks, a bounce house/water slide combo where kids can beat the heat, and more. The music lineup includes Gratzi at 6 p.m., the Bandulus at 7:15 p.m. and Burning Sky Band at 8:30 p.m.
Fireworks will begin at dusk.
Flower Mound Independence Fest
Where: Bakersfield Park, 1201 Duncan Lane
When: Tuesday, July 4, 5 to 10 p.m.
Flower Mound’s festivities will include live music from the Eli Young Band — a country music band formed in Denton — and Le Freak, plus a children’s parade, vintage car show, food trucks, local vendors and entertainment.
Fireworks will begin at 9:50 p.m.
Little Elm July Jubilee
Where: Little Elm Park, 701 W. Eldorado Parkway
When: Tuesday, July 4, 5 to 9:30 p.m.
Little Elm will celebrate the holiday with fireworks over Lewisville Lake from two simultaneous fireworks shows, at Little Elm Park and Little Elm High School. There will also be live entertainment, food and more.
Reserved parking at the two paved lots in Little Elm Park will cost $45 for advance premium parking, or $30 for day-of overflow lot parking.
