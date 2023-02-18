Locals gathered and cheered to watch over 20 dachshunds run across the finish line during the Kava Culture Kave Bar’s “Culture Fest” on Saturday morning.
Now in its second year, the two-day festival, which started Friday evening, featured live music from local bands and vendors and food for locals to enjoy.
Stephanie Forester, the festival coordinator, said this year’s iteration featured more vendors and performances than last year. She said the addition of the dachshund race was also new, and the feedback from the community signing up their dogs to compete in the race has been fun to watch.
The idea of the dachshund race came from a day when general manager Caro Kauffman came in with her dachshund, and a regular customer also had their dachshund. Forester said that out of nowhere, more customers came in with dachshunds, and they decided there should be a dachshund event during Culture Fest.
Forester and Kauffman said there were initially only four people who had signed up, but the race was still on despite the low numbers. One day overnight, they had about 20 signups for the Saturday race.
Kauffman said they decided to host the festival this month since there usually aren’t festivals around this time in Denton.
Kauffman said the long-term goal in years to come is to have different types of animal races during the festival. She also said another goal is to include multiple stages and performances over a few days.
“It’s kind of our way to kick off the event [festival] season that’s to come,” Kauffman said.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.