Locals gathered and cheered to watch over 20 dachshunds run across the finish line during the Kava Culture Kave Bar’s “Culture Fest” on Saturday morning.

Now in its second year, the two-day festival, which started Friday evening, featured live music from local bands and vendors and food for locals to enjoy.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

