Most of Denton’s fall events will roll out as planned with officials asking attendees for kindness, sources say. But one popular fall festival has pulled the plug on its 2021 event, citing fears of spreading the COVID-19 virus’s delta variant.
Which events are still on? The North Texas Fair and Rodeo wraps this weekend. Arts & Autos, Dog Days of Denton and the Denton Arts & Jazz Festival will happen in September and October.
Organizers of Denton’s Day of the Dead Festival, though, voted Thursday night to cancel the event for a second year in a row. It was scheduled for the last Saturday in October.
Founder and festival director David Pierce said the decision was driven by projections for fall coronavirus infections in North Texas, but he’s also the father of a 4-year-old, who is too young to be vaccinated.
Organizers had been planning to host the event, a free family festival that celebrates the hallmarks of fall in the Southwest, until this week, when Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson cautioned county commissioners that county hospitals had four ICU beds left and that nurses are still scarce.
“I think, for me, it’s about following the data and the science,” Pierce said.
When a board member shared a model of COVID-19 infections and predictions by UT Southwestern Medical Center, Pierce and the board were troubled by data that showed the fastest-growing group of hospitalizations in Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties is the 0-17 age group.
“I was at a local hospital with my dad earlier this week and spoke to different nurses about their reality,” Pierce said. The nurses said fall festivals will hurt North Texas, not help.
Other festival organizers said they are watching trends as well as local, state and national guidelines regarding coronavirus. But they hope that a mix of messaging, planning and open spaces will keep attendees safe.
Christine Gossett, executive director of Denton Main Street, said Arts & Autos will happen as planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11.
Gossett said organizers will ask attendees to wear masks, but won’t require them since the event is outdoors.
“We are asking people to have a mask on them and to use them if they go into the businesses that require them,” Gossett said.
The event will have hand sanitizer at the ready, and an outside hand-washing station for chalk art contestants and anyone else who needs to wash up.
“What we did at Twilight Tunes, that’s what we’re going to do for Arts & Autos,” Gossett said. “We had signs, and we had the VIP area sectioned off. We don’t have that kind of setting for this event. They’re walking around, looking at the cars. We have moved our silent auction out of the courthouse, and you have to wear masks in the courthouse if you use the restrooms inside.”
The vendor booths will be set up with additional space between them, and the cars and motorcycles have always been carefully spaced out around the Courthouse on the Square.
“The people with the cars, they don’t like to be set up where a car door can swing open and hit their car, of course,” Gossett said.
While the Denton Main Street board is watching the news and data regarding the coronavirus, Gossett said organizers are hoping for the best.
“We understand just from doing the events we did last year that now everyone is aware of the risks,” Gossett said. “If you’re feeling sick, don’t come. We want everyone to have a good time and spread out. The good thing is that our downtown is big enough to do this.”
Brooke Moore, who heads up the Denton Parks Foundation, said Dog Days of Denton and the Splish Splash Doggie Bash have been planned with safety in mind. Both events are also from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11. The doggie bash will be at Denton Civic Center Pool, and Dog Days will be in Quakertown Park between the pool and the Denton Senior Center.
“In the pool area, we’ll have a counter so we don’t have too many people in the pool at the same time,” Moore said. “We’re having our vendors spread out, tent to tent, so there will be space. There will be seating available and spread out.”
The foundation leadership will encourage attendees to socially distance.
“We’re selling VIPaw tickets to get into the pool party,” Moore said. “We will encourage people to wear masks and will ask them to wear masks in the restroom because it’s city property, and you’re supposed to wear masks inside in city buildings.”
VIPaw tickets cost $15 and are available at www.dentondogdays.com.
Quakertown Park will also be the site of the Denton Arts & Jazz Festival on Oct. 1-3.
Kevin Lechler, assistant director of the Denton Festival Foundation, said the board is following the data on COVID-19.
“We are cautiously moving forward with a careful eye on the current rise in cases and making adjustments to the layout to eliminate and minimize any indoor crowds,” Lechler said. “We will be encouraging the wearing of masks and will have masks and sanitizer available for the public.”
Carl Finch, the frontman and founder of Brave Combo, said he decided to book the band for the festival because the band members have been taking precautions and the festival is outdoors. The polka band always closes down the jazz festival with a high-energy show.
Every member of Brave Combo is fully vaccinated, Finch said.
“I have, by design, not booked anything for the fall indoors, fully thinking that those gigs just weren’t going to happen,” he said. “I pretty much have turned down everything where the band is too close to the audience. Outdoors, though, we’re still 10 to 15 feet away from the crowd.”
Finch said he and his band members have confidence in the science regarding the virus.
“When I was a kid, we had to eat sugar cubes for polio or smallpox or something,” he said. “This isn’t new. I believe in science. It was never a question for any of us.”
Finch said he has mixed feelings about the audience. Brave Combo audiences aren’t a great example of social distancing. People dance, link arms and sing-shout along to the music. When the band breaks into its crowd pleasers “The Hokey Pokey” and “The Chicken Dance,” the crowd shows how a live concert can become a contact sport.
“Part of me feels like I should take this really high ground and say, ‘I can’t participate in any of this. Count me out,’” Finch said. “But if you do that, what are you accomplishing? That came into play in the spring. These were all indoor things, and we could tell, ‘Wow, this isn’t very safe.’ If it’s outdoors, then I really do have to say the responsibility is on them. I can’t take that on myself.”
Organizers said they hope attendees will be friendly and thoughtful.
“We’re asking everyone to be kind,” Gossett said. “It’s been a tough year. If stuff changes, we’ll have everything on our website.”
Pierce said canceling Day of the Dead felt like the kindest decision for the community.
“If last year showed us anything,” Pierce said, “it’s that we all need to be proactive and not reactive to potential superspreader events.”