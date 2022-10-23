David Bayon, right, founder of Detail Junkees, sells handmade model cars and toys inspired by Denton quirks and inside jokes — included his "Albino Squirrel Girl" figure and the "GoZone Glizzy" hot dog vehicle — during Dentonpalooza Twoza on Saturday.
A Unitarian pastor blessed the crowd, a witch shop led an incantation on stage, Patrick Scott Patterson smashed a globe model into his opponent's head during a wrestling match and "Tiger Head Keyboard Dude" had a surprise performance.
Denton resident Joey Liechty said the event champions the wacky, wild, unique and beautiful sights and sounds of Denton.
Last year, Liechty put together a show poster for a fictitious festival that later led to a real event.
“It's just like a goofy thing that I came up with that I didn't expect to be an event at all,” said Liechty, aka DJ Yeahdef. “And now we're in our second year. People seem to enjoy it. So, we're having fun.”
The second iteration of Dentonpalooza included some new performers and vendors.
“Wrestling,” Liechty laughed when asked what new oddity was included. “We added a wrestling element. I would say, it's really the same energy and vibe.”
He moderated and introduced the participants throughout the evening as the crowd cheered and clapped for the next act in Saturday's variety show.
“You're going to want to move in very close,” Liechty told the crowd. “We didn't plan for this, but let me just hang on, hang on, hang on, hang on. It'll take us a moment to get set because we had no preparation, but I'd like you to all put your hands together for tiger little stripes, the Tiger Head Keyboard Dude.”
The crowd cheered as Joshua Musgrove, who is known to play around Denton while wearing an animal costume, surprised the crowd with a performance.
Vendors showed off their creative artwork — or foods — that translated into inside jokes for Denton locals.
Detail Junkees founder David Bayon sold handmade model cars and toys inspired by Denton quirks. His wares also included a Nintendo Entertainment System cartridge labeled as the fictitious game “Bad Racer,” inspired by locals criticizing GoZone.
Other featured items included a “Murder Kroger” toy cart and the "Albino Squirrel Girl" figure.
“The Facebook community page [Denton Downtowners], like 9 out of 10 posts are about GoZone,” Bayon said. “So I had to address that.”
Mandy Metts sold custom-made cookies of Denton-inspired oddities and landmarks, including a “Flat Earth Guy” vehicle, a “Murder Kroger rat” and the Courthouse on the Square.
Metts, who wanted to showcase her art for her first year as a Dentonpalooza vendor, said she understands why residents are proud to be part of the community.
“People love Denton,” Metts said. “The people in the town are very proud of where they're from. So, they love the tiger head, the courthouse, Frenchy's. They’re all familiar and fun. People love seeing it on a cookie.”
Artist Matthew Sallack sold plushies inspired by Denton oddities. He's a regular at the Denton Community Market, but it was his first time selling at Dentonpalooza.
“I think a good word to describe Denton as a community and as a culture is quirky,” he said.
Liechty said the feedback from locals has been great and that many people suggested ideas.
“‘We like this,’ ‘yes, I want to be involved,’” Liechty said of the responses he got. “Everyone I talked to said, ‘Hey, do you want to do this thing, this goofy idea?’ and I say, ‘Yes, I would love that.’’’
Last year's event had three sponsors; this year, organizers got about 10.
Liechty said the sponsors made it possible for ticket sales to go to the Denton Music and Arts Collaborative, a nonprofit focused on subsidizing health care coverage for Denton-area musicians and artists, and The Art Room, a safe, supportive studio environment for adults with mental health issues to explore artistic expression and develop their artistic skills.
Liechty plans to bring Dentonpalooza back next year.
“We already have plans," he said. "Limited plans, but plans.”
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.