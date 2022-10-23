A Unitarian pastor blessed the crowd, a witch shop led an incantation on stage, Patrick Scott Patterson smashed a globe model into his opponent's head during a wrestling match and "Tiger Head Keyboard Dude" had a surprise performance.

What started as a joke about Denton's quirks was celebrated during Dentonpalooza Twoza at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio on Saturday evening.

Wrestling
Patrick Scott Patterson smashes an object into his opponent during a wrestling match on Saturday night — part of the Dentonpalooza Twoza festivities at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios.
Tiger Head Keyboard Dude
Tiger Head Keyboard Dude (aka Joshua Musgrove) was one of many artists who performed during Dentonpalooza Twoza at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio on Saturday evening, Oct. 22, 2022. 
Detail Junkees
David Bayon, right, founder of Detail Junkees, sells handmade model cars and toys inspired by Denton quirks and inside jokes — included his "Albino Squirrel Girl" figure and the "GoZone Glizzy" hot dog vehicle — during Dentonpalooza Twoza on Saturday. 
Cookies
Mandy Metts sells custom-made cookies of Denton-inspired oddities and landmarks at Dentonpalooza Twoza on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. 
Otter Illustration
Artist Matthew Sallack, at left in background, sells handmade plushies inspired by Denton oddities during Dentonpalooza Twoza on Saturday. 

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

