After last year’s event was forced online by the pandemic, the annual Denton Blues Festival made a return to Quakertown Park this weekend for its 23rd installment — complete with all the food, shopping and music locals have come to expect.
John Baines, one of the original founders of the festival and treasurer of its host, the Denton Black Chamber of Commerce, said last year’s virtual pivot was done largely on the fly. With more than two decades under its belt, the Blues Fest is no stranger to change — although the pandemic likely takes the cake.
“We built the airplane while flying it,” Baines said. “Starting a Zoom kind of venue was a challenge. We just took off while building it.”
The Blues Fest is one of the Black Chamber of Commerce’s largest fundraisers and membership drives, making a return to the full experience all the more important. While the online event ended up being more of a retrospective on past years’ performances, Saturday and Sunday looked like the festival locals are used to. Baines said there’s no contest between the two.
“This is much better,” Baines said. “People are champing at the bit to get out and have some fun.”
While the festival’s return to Quakertown Park is a sure relief for the chamber, it serves a role for performers as well, giving them another venue for performances as artists themselves continue to recover from the pandemic.
Included in the two-day lineup were performances by blues musicians Mr. Sipp, Mike Zito and Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters. Over 10 acts performed in total, some based in Dallas-Fort Worth. That includes Susan Thomason, who filled an hour-and-a-half time slot Sunday afternoon.
Thomason said she’s been to the Denton Blues Fest once before, and that Denton, a university city, makes for a fun spot to perform. She’s felt firsthand the music industry’s COVID-19 sting, with her own band dissolving due to the extended inactivity. While she’s only been back to playing shows for about eight months now, she said normal is coming back — a process she’s hoping to aid in.
“It’s our passion — you can’t hold us down too long,” Thomason said. “Hopefully it helps everyone else have some fun, because we need it right now.”
Fans were out in full force over the weekend, braving the Texas heat for the festival’s return. And it wasn’t just locals, but residents from all around who visited Denton for the music. Fort Worth resident Cindy Rich, along with her husband, came for both days of the festival.
“I heard it about it on the radio and we had a ball yesterday,” Rich said. “Just mingling with the people and getting to breathe the fresh air.”