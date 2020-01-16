What: a five-day festival celebrating black filmmakers and films about black lives and experiences, with music, art, spoken word and comedy.
When: Jan. 22-26
Where: Events take place at multiple sites
- Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Denton, 3220 Town Center Trail
- The Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St.
- Dan’s Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St.
- Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail
- Lecture Hall at First State Bank Exchange at NCTC Denton, 314 E. Hickory St.
- TWU's Margo Jones Performance Hall, 1100 Oakland St.
- Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St.
- UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St.
If you go: Prices range from $8-$10 for an individual screening, $14-$55 for a daily film pass, $99-$109 for a film pass, and $169-$219 for a VIP pass. The festival also includes several events with free admission.
On the web: For tickets, schedules and more information, visit www.dentonbff.com
Wednesday, Jan. 22
FILM
Noon — Spencer Williams: Remembrances of an Early Black Film Pioneer with short film "The Black Experience in Cinema, Part 1," at UNT on the Square. Free event with limited seating; RSVP at http://bit.ly/3ai2jrM.
6 p.m. — Opening reception at UNT on the Square. Free event.
Thursday, Jan. 23
MUSIC
7 p.m. — An Evening with Jazzmeia Horn & Special Guests at Margo Jones Performance Hall
9:30 p.m. — Post-concert mixer and show by Brad Leali & Friends at Sweetwater Grill & Tavern, 115 S. Elm St.
Friday, Jan. 24
COMEDY
7 p.m. — Denton Black Film Festival Comedy Competition, Round 1, at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center
FILM
Alamo Drafthouse
5 p.m. — College student shorts
5 p.m. — While I Breathe, I Hope and short films
7:50 p.m. — Jezebel and short films
8 p.m. — The Birth of Deceit and short films
Campus Theatre
12:30 p.m. — Personal Journey and short films
2:35 p.m. — Only the Educated Are Free: The Journey of Michael A. Middleton
4:30 p.m. — Follow the Drinking Gourd and short films about social justice
6:30 p.m. — The Evers and After Selma
9:20 p.m. — Short suspense and thriller films (for adult audiences only): “Chickens,” “Going Down,” “Free Rider,” “Patient Zero,” “Harvest,” “The Devil and Tommy Simpson,” “One Last Spin” and “Eden”
NCTC Lecture Hall
3 p.m. — Why We Laugh followed by a community discussion with moderator Daryl Littleton. Free.
MUSIC
9 p.m. — Music jam with Fingerprints at Dan’s Silverleaf
PANELS & WORKSHOPS
10 a.m. — Denton Black Film Festival Interactive Expo, Denton Convention Center
2 p.m. — “Enhance Your Film with 2D Animation” at UNT on the Square. Free, seating limited.
4 p.m. — Grant writing workshop at UNT on the Square. Free, seating limited.
SATURDAY, JAN. 25
VIP
9:30 a.m. — Filmmaker & VIP pass holder mixer at the NCTC First State Bank Exchange lobby.
COMEDY
10 a.m. — Children's Comedy competition with Darryl Littleton at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center. Free.
7 p.m. — Adult Comedy Competition finale at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center.
FILM
Alamo Drafthouse
Theatre #1
12:30 p.m. — 'Illegal Rose" (short); Olympic Pride, American Prejudice
3:10 p.m. — "Exclosure," "LiME;" (shorts) Cooley High (Rated PG, 107 minutes)
6:35 p.m. — "State of Independence," "I AM TX," "Normal: The Documentary; (short films)" Humanite: The Beloved Community (Not Rated, 67 minutes)
Theatre #8
12:15 p.m. — "I'm Sorry," "The Giverny Document (Single Channel)," "Welfare Check," "Botis Siva: Air" (short films); Friend Request (Not Rated, 61 minutes)
3:45 p.m. — "Osirika - Black Champagne," "MINO: A DIASPORIC MYTH," (short films); The Six Triple Eight: No Mail, Low Morale (Not Rated, 72 minutes)
6:50 p.m. — "Adultin,'" "The Circle," "Gentrified," (short web series), "Where My Girls" (21 minutes)
Campus Theatre
10 a.m. — short films "Outgrown," "ROARrrr: The Beast King's Great Discovery," "The Awakening," "Girl DADS," "Agwe," "Kokokids of Paris," "Ronald McNair"
11:45 a.m. — "L'EAU EST LA VIE (WATER IS LIFE): FROM STANDING ROCK TO THE SWAMP," (short film): Flint: The Poisoning of an American City (Not Rated, 85 minutes)
2:05 p.m. — "What Marilyn Didn't Know," (short film); Beneath the Scar (Not Rated, 69 minutes)
4:05 p.m. — Personal growth & family shorts block: "Family Ties," "Shattered Dreams," "I Love You... Forever," "Dignity," "Rated B for Black" and "Checklist"
6:40 p.m. — Free community screening: True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Justice (TV-MA, 102 minutes)
9 p.m. — Lara and The Beat (Not Rated, 137 minutes)
PANEL
10 a.m. — Social Justice: Environmental Justice, NCTC-Denton, Rm. 111
10 a.m. — Art of Pitching Workshop w Seed & Spark, UNT on the Square
10:30 a.m. — The Art of Short Film, NCTC-Denton, Rm. 109
1 p.m. — Savages, Servants & Specialty Acts, NCTC-Denton, Rm. 111
1:30 p.m. — Intro to Freelancing: 8 Essential Qualities & 50 Killer Marketing Techniques, NCTC-Denton, Rm. 109
1:30 p.m. — The Distribution Down Low, UNT on the Square
2:30 p.m. — Social Justice: Criminal Justice, NCTC-Denton, Rm. 111
4:30 p.m. — Social Responsibility of Media Makers, NCTC-Denton, lecture hall 212
SPOKEN WORD
9 p.m. — Denton Black Film Festival Poetry Get Down and Slam at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center. Free.
AFTER HOURS
9 p.m. — Wine & smooth jazz at Steve's Wine Bar, 111 Industrial St. Food, drinks & jazz at Sweetwater Grill & Tavern, 115 S. Elm St.
SUNDAY, JAN. 26
FILM
Alamo Drafthouse
Theater #1
noon — Short film block: "Family Box," "Jessie Lott: Art & Activism," "BLOOM," "Mama Loves Me," "One Last Goodbye" and "SOUND."
3 p.m. — Amazing Grace (Aretha Franklin)
Theater #8
noon — Digging for Welson Irvine. (Not Rated, 111 minutes)
2:55 p.m. — "Destiny's Road," (short film); Patrinell: The Total Experience (Not Rated, 94 minutes)
MUSIC
1 p.m. — Sweetwater Gospel Hour at Sweetwater Grill & Tavern, 115 S. Elm St.