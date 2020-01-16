Poetry Get-Down and Slam
Emma Ricks performs at the Poetry Get-Down and Slam during last year's Denton Black Film Festival. This year's fest starts Wednesday, Jan. 22.

 DRC file photo

What: a five-day festival celebrating black filmmakers and films about black lives and experiences, with music, art, spoken word and comedy.

When: Jan. 22-26

Where: Events take place at multiple sites

  • Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Denton, 3220 Town Center Trail
  • The Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St.
  • Dan’s Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St.
  • Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail
  • Lecture Hall at First State Bank Exchange at NCTC Denton, 314 E. Hickory St.
  • TWU's Margo Jones Performance Hall, 1100 Oakland St. 
  • Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St.
  • UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St.

If you go: Prices range from $8-$10 for an individual screening, $14-$55 for a daily film pass, $99-$109 for a film pass, and $169-$219 for a VIP pass. The festival also includes several events with free admission. 

On the web: For tickets, schedules and more information, visit www.dentonbff.com

Wednesday, Jan. 22

FILM

Noon — Spencer Williams: Remembrances of an Early Black Film Pioneer with short film "The Black Experience in Cinema, Part 1," at UNT on the Square. Free event with limited seating; RSVP at http://bit.ly/3ai2jrM.

6 p.m. — Opening reception at UNT on the Square. Free event.

Thursday, Jan. 23

MUSIC

7 p.m. — An Evening with Jazzmeia Horn & Special Guests at Margo Jones Performance Hall

9:30 p.m. — Post-concert mixer and show by Brad Leali & Friends at Sweetwater Grill & Tavern, 115 S. Elm St.

Friday, Jan. 24

COMEDY

7 p.m. — Denton Black Film Festival Comedy Competition, Round 1, at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center

FILM

Alamo Drafthouse

5 p.m. — College student shorts

5 p.m. — While I Breathe, I Hope and short films

7:50 p.m. — Jezebel and short films

8 p.m. — The Birth of Deceit and short films

Campus Theatre

12:30 p.m. — Personal Journey and short films

2:35 p.m. — Only the Educated Are Free: The Journey of Michael A. Middleton

4:30 p.m. — Follow the Drinking Gourd and short films about social justice

6:30 p.m. — The Evers and After Selma

9:20 p.m. — Short suspense and thriller films (for adult audiences only): “Chickens,” “Going Down,” “Free Rider,” “Patient Zero,” “Harvest,” “The Devil and Tommy Simpson,” “One Last Spin” and “Eden”

NCTC Lecture Hall

3 p.m. — Why We Laugh followed by a community discussion with moderator Daryl Littleton. Free.

MUSIC

9 p.m. — Music jam with Fingerprints at Dan’s Silverleaf

PANELS & WORKSHOPS

10 a.m. — Denton Black Film Festival Interactive Expo, Denton Convention Center

2 p.m. — “Enhance Your Film with 2D Animation” at UNT on the Square. Free, seating limited.

4 p.m. — Grant writing workshop at UNT on the Square. Free, seating limited.

SATURDAY, JAN. 25

VIP

9:30 a.m. — Filmmaker & VIP pass holder mixer at the NCTC First State Bank Exchange lobby.  

COMEDY

10 a.m. — Children's Comedy competition with Darryl Littleton at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center. Free. 

7 p.m. — Adult Comedy Competition finale at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center.

FILM

Alamo Drafthouse 

Theatre #1

12:30 p.m. — 'Illegal Rose" (short); Olympic Pride, American Prejudice

3:10 p.m. — "Exclosure," "LiME;" (shorts) Cooley High (Rated PG, 107 minutes)

6:35 p.m. — "State of Independence," "I AM TX," "Normal: The Documentary; (short films)" Humanite: The Beloved Community (Not Rated, 67 minutes) 

Theatre #8

12:15 p.m. — "I'm Sorry," "The Giverny Document (Single Channel)," "Welfare Check," "Botis Siva: Air" (short films); Friend Request (Not Rated, 61 minutes)

3:45 p.m. — "Osirika - Black Champagne," "MINO: A DIASPORIC MYTH," (short films); The Six Triple Eight: No Mail, Low Morale (Not Rated, 72 minutes) 

6:50 p.m. — "Adultin,'" "The Circle," "Gentrified," (short web series), "Where My Girls" (21 minutes)  

Campus Theatre

10 a.m. — short films "Outgrown," "ROARrrr: The Beast King's Great Discovery," "The Awakening," "Girl DADS," "Agwe," "Kokokids of Paris," "Ronald McNair" 

11:45 a.m. — "L'EAU EST LA VIE (WATER IS LIFE): FROM STANDING ROCK TO THE SWAMP," (short film): Flint: The Poisoning of an American City (Not Rated, 85 minutes)

2:05 p.m. — "What Marilyn Didn't Know," (short film); Beneath the Scar (Not Rated, 69 minutes)

4:05 p.m. — Personal growth & family shorts block: "Family Ties," "Shattered Dreams," "I Love You... Forever," "Dignity," "Rated B for Black" and "Checklist" 

6:40 p.m. — Free community screening: True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Justice (TV-MA, 102 minutes)

9 p.m. — Lara and The Beat (Not Rated, 137 minutes)

PANEL

10 a.m. — Social Justice: Environmental Justice, NCTC-Denton, Rm. 111

10 a.m. — Art of Pitching Workshop w Seed & Spark, UNT on the Square

10:30 a.m. — The Art of Short Film, NCTC-Denton, Rm. 109

1 p.m. — Savages, Servants & Specialty Acts, NCTC-Denton, Rm. 111

1:30 p.m. — Intro to Freelancing: 8 Essential Qualities & 50 Killer Marketing Techniques, NCTC-Denton, Rm. 109 

1:30 p.m. — The Distribution Down Low, UNT on the Square 

2:30 p.m. — Social Justice: Criminal Justice, NCTC-Denton, Rm. 111 

4:30 p.m. — Social Responsibility of Media Makers, NCTC-Denton, lecture hall 212

SPOKEN WORD

9 p.m. — Denton Black Film Festival Poetry Get Down and Slam at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center. Free. 

AFTER HOURS

9 p.m. — Wine & smooth jazz at Steve's Wine Bar, 111 Industrial St. Food, drinks & jazz at Sweetwater Grill & Tavern, 115 S. Elm St. 

SUNDAY, JAN. 26

FILM

Alamo Drafthouse

Theater #1

noon — Short film block: "Family Box," "Jessie Lott: Art & Activism," "BLOOM," "Mama Loves Me," "One Last Goodbye" and "SOUND."

3 p.m. — Amazing Grace (Aretha Franklin)

Theater #8

noon — Digging for Welson Irvine. (Not Rated, 111 minutes)

2:55 p.m. — "Destiny's Road," (short film); Patrinell: The Total Experience (Not Rated, 94 minutes)

MUSIC

1 p.m. — Sweetwater Gospel Hour at Sweetwater Grill & Tavern, 115 S. Elm St. 

