Peter Weller speaks before the 30th anniversary screening of Robocop at City Hall in Dallas on Sep. 10, 2017. The actor, who also sings and plays trumpet, will appear with the band Fly Naked at the Denton Jazz & Arts Festival next month.
Jason Janik/For The Dallas Morning News, file photo
Weller studied music, drama and English at the University of North Texas in the late 1960s, and UNT honored him as a distinguished alumnus in 2014. While at UNT, he was a member of the jazz program’s Four O’clock and Five O’clock lab bands.
His band, Fly Naked, includes pianist-singer Rick “Ricky Dee” DePiro, bassist Ryan Cross, saxophonist James King and drummer Donald Barrett, whose resumes include Grammy recognition and collaborations with Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Elton John.
Jimmie Vaughan & the Tilt-a-Whirl Band will be on the main stage Oct. 7 at 9 p.m.
For more than 50 years, Vaughan has dedicated his life to making sure the blues stays alive. Vaughan, a four-time Grammy winner, is the older brother of the late blues guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan.
In a continuing Arts & Jazz tradition, Brave Combo will close out the festival on Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.
The polka, rock and world beat band from Denton plays a mix of tunes that include salsa, merengue, rock, cumbia, conjunto, polka, zydeco, classical, cha cha, the blues and more.
Brave Combo has won two Grammy Awards and has been nominated for its work seven times.
Prepare to see the crowd having a blast dancing to Brave Combo’s rendition of the traditional “Chicken Dance.”
