Peter Weller

Peter Weller speaks before the 30th anniversary screening of Robocop at City Hall in Dallas on Sep. 10, 2017. The actor, who also sings and plays trumpet, will appear with the band Fly Naked at the Denton Jazz & Arts Festival next month.

 Jason Janik/For The Dallas Morning News, file photo

Fly Naked with Peter Weller of RoboCop fame, Jimmie Vaughan & the Tilt-a-Whirl Band and Brave Combo will headline the three nights of the 43rd annual Denton Arts & Jazz Festival this fall.

The free festival is scheduled for Friday through Sunday, Oct. 6-8, at Quakertown Park.

Jimmie Vaughan

Guitarist Jimmie Vaughan will headline the second night of Denton Arts & Jazz Festival on Oct. 7. He’s shown performing at the Kessler in Dallas in 2015.
Brave Combo on stage
Brave Combo will close out the final night of the Denton Arts & Jazz Festival on Oct. 8. The band is shown performing at Made in Denton, a concert benefiting the jazz fest, last year.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached at juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com.

