It seems almost unbelievable that the holidays are approaching, but they are. And with coronavirus infections on the rise, residents suffering from cabin fever might be looking at a long winter. So how can locals get some holiday cheer while following virus-prevention guidelines?
They can make a note of some of the city’s modified Christmas and holiday events, grab a mask (maybe double up with a face shield?) and have some seasonal cheer.
If your organization, church, club or company is hosting a public holiday event, send the details to Features Editor Lucinda Breeding at cbreeding@dentonrc.com.
Holiday Market at Denton Community Market
Denton’s local market will offer lots of gift-worthy items in a festive atmosphere. The Denton Community Market has set its holiday dates for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, 12 and 19 at 317 W. Mulberry St. There’s no admission fee to shop among an expected 80 to 100 vendors.
Krum Christmas Tree Lighting
Come to the Krum Public Library, 815 E. McCart St. at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 for the tree lighting. Featuring the Rev. Joe Mayo and singers of the Christian Center Assembly of God Church, Ms. Rhonda’s All Stars dancers and a special appearance by Santa. Bring lawn chairs, as well as letters to Santa to drop off in a special mailbox.
Holiday Pop Up Market
A gift fair will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Best Western Premiere Crown Chase Inn & Suites, 2450 Brinker Road. The market will sell clothes, accessories, Christmas photos, treats and more. Masks required. Admission is free.
Denton Holiday Lighting Festival
The biggest local holiday event is going digital this year, streaming from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 4. There will be no event at the Courthouse on the Square.
We’ll all miss the festival that would make Norman Rockwell smile, but the festival association has something for families and the young at heart. There will be a downtown drive-up spot (exact location TBA) for taking a selfie with Santa in a snow globe, swag bags with a holiday craft project, and maps to local neighborhood holiday lights.
The event will also have a VIP location that includes Santa selfies, an ornament, a Pan Ector Industries T-shirt and more. The festival will bring back its virtual Elves Shelves toy drive.
The association will make announcements about drive-up locations and give helpful directions on its Facebook page and website.
Wassail Weekend
The annual wassail tasting weekend has been canceled this year. Event organizers pledge to keep the event’s hundreds of cups of spiced cider ready for 2021.
Fireside Footlights
Theatre Denton — the new company formed by the merger of Denton Community Theatre and Music Theatre Denton — would stage a holiday show in any other year. But this year is different, and the company is producing a streaming show of familiar songs and stories performed by familiar local actors and singers.
Fireside Footlights will premiere online on Dec. 12, and will be available through Dec. 31. Conceived and directed by Melanie Barth, Kerri Peters and Donna Trammell, the production will be free, with donations accepted.
The Footlight Fundraising series is a project of the Trammell Group, a musical parody company anchored by Donna Trammell. Donations will go toward Health Services of North Texas, the theater’s Beaujolais & More fundraiser, the Salvation Army of Denton, Our Daily Bread and Hearts for Homes.
Theatre Denton will announce details on its Facebook page.
The Nutcracker
The Festival Ballet of North Central Texas is still planning to parade sugar plum fairies, an angry Mouse King and his troops, tender Clara Stahlbaum and her Nutcracker Prince across the stage in the popular annual tradition.
This year, instead of staging the ballet at Margo Jones Performance Hall at the Texas Woman’s University campus, the local company will perform in the Texas Ballroom at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Conference Center in Grapevine.
Using a smaller cast (artistic director Eldar Valiev decided fewer dancers would make the production safer) and staging the ballet in “a huge space” means audiences can sit in a socially distanced arrangement and the dancers will have a big stage on which to tell their story.
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18-19 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 19-20 in the Texas Ballroom at the Gaylord Texan, 1501 Gaylord Drive in Grapevine. Tickets cost $30-$40.
Holiday Market Days
Denton Vintage Market will host Holiday Market Days from 10 a.m. to close on Nov. 20-21 at 330 Sunset St. Look for holiday-themed goods and gift-worthy items at this vintage-inspired market that sells one-of-a-kind handmade finds, boutique clothing, jewelry, home decor, upcycled furnishings and more. Admission is free.
Holiday on the Farm
Starting the weekend after Thanksgiving, Team Family Farms — an “urban farm” located at 1042 W. Sherman Drive in Aubrey — will host a family holiday event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays. The outdoor venue will include a barrel train for kids, playgrounds, winter and holiday-themed photo booths, Christmas music, a hay maze, games and fresh-cut Christmas trees for sale. Take a break and roast marshmallows, and enjoy hot cocoa and other snacks for sale at the concession tent.
The event runs for three weekends, Nov. 27 through Dec. 13. Admission is $10 per person. No pets allowed. Visit www.teamfamilyfarms.com.