Nearly 1,000 people showed up at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center Saturday for the inaugural Denton Comic Art Exposition, an illustrator-focused convention for fans of anything nerdy.
Held from 1 to 5 p.m., the exhibition featured illustrators and businesses from across North Texas, held panel discussions and judged a cosplay contest — all followed by an afterparty at Hickory 2 Oak.
It took several locals to put the event together, including the Greater Denton Arts Council, with lead organizer and Denton-based illustrator Bryan Kelly dubbing it Denton’s first comic art exposition. Attendance was free, and the arts center was quickly filled to the brim with about 900 fans attending over the course of four hours — more than organizers expected for the inaugural expo.
“We wanted to put Denton on the map,” said Kelly’s wife, Alicia McDaniel. “We’re so amazed at the turnout, but we shouldn’t be surprised because it’s Denton.”
The expo was advertised primarily through social media and simple posters at local stops around town, McDaniel said, with the event aiming to specifically spotlight industry illustrators like Kelly.
“Artists have had to find a different medium to share their artwork,” McDaniel said. “The illustrators are the true creators we have in nerdville.”
Kelly moderated panels on video game design and comic art, touching on the balance of digital vs. hand-drawn art, how to find inspiration and how to work with writers. The expo drew out fans of all ages and backgrounds from across North Texas, including many Denton residents. Josh Godi brought his children to the convention because of their blossoming interest in fandom.
“I never went to one of these until I had kids,” Godi said. “It’s the nicest people I’ve been around, a very welcoming community.”
With its art focus, the expo provided an opportunity for dozens of area illustrators and businesses to grow their visibility and connect with others. That included several downtown shops such as Recycled Books, Records & CDs and More Fun Comics and Games.
“I don’t know how it’s going to be for business, since it’s the first one,” said More Fun Comics floor manager Andy Graf, set up at the expo with a board game table. “I like being out in the world and surrounded by strange people in weird costumes. Everyone’s a nerd, whether they admit it or not, and there’s something for everyone here.”
McDaniel said organizers will likely aim to make the Denton Comic Art Exposition a yearly event — and if Saturday’s turnout is any indication, next year’s may have to find a bigger venue to call home.