When it comes to money, women face great big barriers.
They make less.
They leave the workforce more often (and in greater numbers) to care for children and aging parents.
They live longer.
$avvy, the first film to screen during the Denton Black Film Festival, takes on the money riddles so many women face. But filmmaker Robin Hauser makes sure the documentary points her audience in the direction of help and financial education. The film screens at 7 p.m. today during the virtual festival, Jan. 26 and at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. All films stream, as the festival is virtual this year.
Hauser said that the movie is about women and their money, but has a lot to say to the men who love their wives, partners, mothers and sisters.
"The film screened at a festival during the pandemic," Hauser said. "They turned it into a drive-in screening to keep people distanced. I'm sitting in the front seat and my 26-year-old son was in the backseat. I turned around during the film and he was on his phone. I kind of swatted him and said 'hey, you should be watching this.' He said 'no, I am, I'm just checking my credit score.'"
Hauser started thinking about money differently when she divorced at age 50. When marriages capsize, it's not just lives that drift this way and that. Money bobs around, too. Dividing assets is difficult, and women are often left poorer in spite of the conventional wisdom that they leave a marriage with half the cash and assets a couple built over time.
All things considered, Hauser should have been ready to take the reigns of her finances. Born to a father who was an investment counselor and herself a stockbroker with an MBA, Hauser had a lot of education.
"For the first time in over 20 years, I was solely responsible for my financial wellbeing," Hauser said, reflecting on her divorce. "I started wondering why so many women abdicate their financial responsibility. But they do. So many women leave the financial planning up to their husbands or partners."
$avvy doesn't beat up on men. It takes casts an analytical eye on why women are more vulnerable to poverty and debt that follows them into retirement. If anyone wears a mustache to twirl, it's a venal banking industry that thrusts high-interest loans to women coached to spend their smaller paycheck on costly goods.
For so many women, Hauser said, financial ignorance unfolds as a matter of course.
"Women have a lot on their plate. They're running the household, taking care of children. And they are often doing all this while working full time," Hauser said. "Our society dictates that finance is male territory. And both men and women can follow that without talking about it or giving it much thought."
$avvy spotlights women who triumphed over financial ruin (well, over outsized debt, which is what leads to disaster for too many Americans).
Yanley Espinal, a first-generation American from a large and poor family, went off to college and got a high-interest credit card. She eventually owed $20,000. Caitlin Boston, who grew up in a working class family without much money, graduated from college and graduate school owing $222,000. Tonya Rapley survived financial abuse from her boyfriend, a man who didn't work and eventually stole Rapley's money. Chanel Reynolds and her husband were on the track to achieve the American Dream. They had a family, moved into a bigger house and took on the trappings of upper-middleclass life. Then Reynold's husband died after a cycling accident.
Hauser said financial literacy is a social justice issue.
"The film really deals with three financial issues that women face. They aren't unique to women, but they affect women differently: student loans, credit card debt and financial fragility," she said. "Add to it that the idea of investing is something that is very intimidating to women, and you have a lot of obstacles."
The film considers divorce, too. A financial advisor in the film paints a dark picture of marital splits: most men recover financially within three years of divorce. But 50 percent of American women never recover financially, and half of of those who never recover live below the poverty line. And then there's retirement: Women over age 65 are more likely to live in poverty then men over 65.
Women are more susceptible to financial abuse, which happens when someone else either controls all the money and refuses to include them in planning and spending. Financial abuse also happens when a husband or spouse uses the family's money and assets for secret purposes.
"You could be financially well-off in your 60s, and still be the victim of financial abuse," Hauser said. "And the financial abuse isn't even always something that happens with a partner. When women are widowed they become vulnerable to those kinds of abuses."
Hauser said things are looking up. Stand-alone financial literacy classes are now offered in high schools in about 10 states. And the country is in the midst of the greatest transfer of wealth in history, with more money coming into the hands of women.
"Eight out of 10 women will be solely responsible for their finances at some point in their lives," Hauser said. "This isn't something we can afford to leave to someone else. It has a huge impact on all of us. Financial literacy for women means better workforce readiness. They're going to be able to apply for and achieve more jobs. It will keep them out of poverty as they retire and grow old."
$avvy delivers a happy ending. Espinal is now a debt-free financial educator with a growing investment profile. Boston paid off her debt and learned some negotiation skills (she nabbed a 44% salary increase) and helped her partner pay off his debt. Rapley got out of her abusive relationship, started digging her way out of debt while blogging about the process and is now a certified financial planner. Reynolds started a website designed to guide people through the process to get their financial affairs in order.
"When women understand their money, we all benefit," Hauser said.