William Greaves

A documentary examining the pioneering work of filmmaker William Greaves will make its debut Saturday evening during the Denton Black Film Festival. “William Greaves: Remembering an American Filmmaker” starts at 6 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Denton.

 File photo

The Denton Black Film Festival will feature 98 films that will be showcased in-person and virtually.

The fest will screen films back-to-back in film blocks categorized by themes and topics at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Denton in the Rayzor Ranch area and the Campus Theater off the downtown Square.

#BlackAtSMU

From left, producer Jillian Taylor, co-directors Aysia Lane and Crislyn Fayson and assistant director Shara Jeyarajah watch the outtakes of their film “#BlackAtSMU” during an outdoor screening in 2021. Their film, which documents five Black students’ encounters with racism at Southern Methodist University, will screen Saturday during the Denton Black Film Festival.

Hampton University: One of the Wonders of the World / Trailer from Phill Branch on Vimeo.

Opal Lee

Opal Lee, shown in a 2021 portrait at her home in Fort Worth, is a retired teacher, counselor and activist. She’s part of the documentary “Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom,” which screens for free Sunday at Alamo Drafthouse.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

