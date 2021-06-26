Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.