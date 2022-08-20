Parents watched their children bump others in bumper cars, ride on rollercoasters and play other carnival games during the 94th North Texas Fair and Rodeo opening weekend.
Saturday’s festivities kicked off in the morning with a parade that featured horseback riders exchanging waves with onlookers.
Like Friday’s opening day of the fair, Saturday afternoon attendees walked around for the fair’s attractions, such as food, drinks, live music, a livestock show and a vendor booths.
“We are having a great crowd,” said Melissa Williamson, the fair’s committee gate chair. “Last night was phenomenal, and so for today, it’s looking really good. The weather seems to be like it’s going to be appropriate for us this week. And personally, I’m hoping that we can break all of the records we broke last year.”
Last year the fair broke several records, including an estimated new attendance record of about 205,000. Last year the fair reported a record-high revenue of $3.2 million.
Saturday afternoon’s weather was in the low 90s and expected to rain at night. Cooler weather and rain are forecast for the next three days.
“We literally could not ask for better weather,” Williamson said. “I would not let the forecast of rain deter anybody, because it’ll just be a little bit cooler and a little bit more fun.”
Alan’s Lid’]s, a Crowley-based hat and clothing shop, was among vendors at the fair. Sales associate Alfredo Ramirez said Friday brought a big crowd to the booth. Last year, Alan’s Lid took first place in the Inside Vendor Awards. Ramirez expects to replicate sales and get the company to be recognized again.
“People already know us, and people are looking for us,” Ramirez said.
Another vendor, Jessica Kader, has been involved with the fair for more than 20 years. She said she was a prior rodeo queen and used to show livestock. Kader owns Jesses Jewelz, a women’s clothing boutique store based in Aubrey.
While she has been running her business for more than 12 years, this is her first year as a vendor at the fair.
“I offer clothing, jewelry, shoes, accessories, and it’s all kind of got a little bit of a Western flair to it,” Kader said.
New exhibits and shows, including Nature Nick’s Animal Adventures and Puppy Pals, will also be featured at the fair as it continues through Aug. 27.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.