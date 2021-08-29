Over nine days of festivities and shows, the North Texas Fair and Rodeo is estimating a new attendance record for the 2021 season at about 205,000 — 1.5% above 2015, even with the pandemic in the background for a second consecutive year.
The fair’s executive director, Glenn Carlton, said last October that the fair association was “ready for normal again.” The 2020 fair, delayed by the pandemic and forced to comply with health requirements, barely topped 43,000 attendees. That was under a quarter of 2019’s 195,000 as the fair struggled to even be cash-positive.
At least from an attendance perspective, however, normal is back. In fact, this year’s event well exceeded it, with staff estimating attendance at about 205,000 — a new record-high topping 2015 by about 1.5%, Carlton said. While the numbers aren’t finalized yet, he said staff is ecstatic at the turnout.
“I didn’t see a record coming out of it, but it sure did,” Carlton said. “I told several members if we could just have an average fair, we would have some financial healing out of it [from last year]. … I think people were just ready to get out.”
Carlton said that out of the nine days, the only daily record came Thursday, which featured country music group Midland. The other days were still strong enough to support a new record high.
Of course, the 93rd annual fair was the second to be held with the pandemic as a backdrop. Coronavirus cases haven’t slowed down locally, with Denton County Public Health estimating the county now has over 10,000 active cases, but that didn’t appear to slow down this year’s event. Carlton said staff still made hand sanitizers available and that there was still space for social distancing, but that the precautions were nothing like last year when the association was required to turn in a COVID-19 plan to the city.
“We’re certainly still aware of it,” Carlton said. “Nobody is saying it’s not real, but people are ready to get out and live their lives.”
In response to people who have criticized the holding of the event as irresponsible amid the recent spike in cases, Carlton said the association has to weigh that with the financial state of the nonprofit, especially after last year. He also said that as an outdoor event, the fair carries lower risk.
“I think that’s easy to say when your livelihood or the survival of your nonprofit is not at stake,” Carlton said. “We have to maintain this property. You take away all that income and that stuff goes away. That’s big to us — we still have a responsibility to serve this community on the nonprofit side.”
Carlton added that the fair shouldn’t be held to a different standard than other events.
“There’s other events, schools are in session and high school sports and college sports are playing,” Carlton said. “Why would you single us out and say we can’t play?”