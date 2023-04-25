Guitar
Thin Line will feature over 40 artists performing on seven stages in downtown Denton Wednesday through Sunday.

Thin Line Fest, Denton's documentary and music festival, will feature over 40 artists performing throughout seven stages in downtown Denton, more than any in the festival's history.

The festival’s seven music venues are Dan’s Silverleaf, Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, Steve’s Wine Bar, Andy’s Bar, Harvest House, Denton County Brewing Co. and the Courthouse on the Square lawn.

