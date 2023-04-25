Thin Line Fest, Denton's documentary and music festival, will feature over 40 artists performing throughout seven stages in downtown Denton, more than any in the festival's history.
The festival’s seven music venues are Dan’s Silverleaf, Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, Steve’s Wine Bar, Andy’s Bar, Harvest House, Denton County Brewing Co. and the Courthouse on the Square lawn.
DCBC is celebrating its sixth anniversary on Saturday, and festival organizers partnered with the brewery to have another outdoor stage in conjunction with the festival.
So much music in four days, so which should attendees focus on? Here are five music acts we suggest checking out during the festival.
All shows are free to attend if you register for a free pass online, but VIP passes are also available.
Fea
Where: Andy’s Bar, 122 N. Locust St.
When: Wednesday, 10:10 p.m.
Riot with the San Antonio Chicana punk band who use their music to speak about women's issues and fight against the music industry’s unrealistic beauty standards. Fea's sophomore album, No Novelties, channels classic punk ferocity with breakneck rhythms, blistering guitar riffs and boldly nuanced vocal work.
The song “Ya Se” is a Spanish song about living paycheck-to-paycheck and getting caught in the cycle of not making enough money but spending too much on things you don’t need.
Vincent Neil Emerson
Where: Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St.
When: Friday, 10 p.m.
East Texas country singer Vincent Neil Emerson will ease the mood with his straightforward, truth-telling lyrics. Emerson, whose influences include Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark and Steve Earle, focuses on writing songs that are cathartic and bluntly honest.
His self-titled album, released in 2021, shows that he's come a long way from his 2019 debut, Fried Chicken and Evil Women.
Stepmom
Where: Andy’s Bar, 122 N. Locust St.
When: Saturday, 8:55 p.m.
The Oklahoma City-based all-woman band performs a high-energy show, and don’t be surprised if they speak to the crowd about social justice. Stepmom's tunes are a mixture of dreamy harmonies, ambient cello and synth contrasted with angsty guitar riffs.
The Beckleys
Where: Courthouse on the Square lawn, 110 W. Hickory St.
When: Saturday, 5 p.m.
The Beckleys, based in Dallas' Oak Cliff, have become known for their new wave, progressive Latin and Ibero-American rock tunes since forming in 2018. Each member has a distinctive musical taste and style of play while still being able to combine their talents to come together and form a fresh, organic sound.
Young Dean
Where: Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St
When: Friday, 11:59 p.m.
The Denton-based artist recently released his first solo album, Terror on Vacation. Dean’s music can be best described as a mixture of country-gospel ballads, as heard in his single "Thoughts & Prayers" that, ironically, is thanking those who pray in the aftermath of a mass shooting.
And one more for the road:
Raised Right Men tribute to Willie Nelson
Where: Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St.
When: Sunday, 3 p.m.
Denton's own classic country band will close out Thin Line on Sunday with a tribute to Willie Nelson, in honor of his 90th birthday, at Dan's Silverleaf.
