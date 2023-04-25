Subject

Thin Line Fest's opening-night film is Subject, directed by Jennifer Tiexiera and Camilla Hall. Their film looks at how participating in a documentary can change the lives of those seen on screen — including Margie Ratliff, a participant in The Staircase.

Thin Line Fest's film screenings will only be at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. In years prior, the festival had some screenings at Alamo Drafthouse or Movie Tavern, but keeping the festival in and around downtown Denton was a priority for organizers this year.

Many of the filmmakers whose works were selected — including students — will be in attendance to answer questions from festival viewers.

Joshua Butler
Thin Line founder Joshua Butler introduces the audience to the 2019 festival before a screening of “Well Groomed.”

