Newcomers to Saturday’s festival included Jackie Williams and her son, Jonathon Williams, who moved from Shreveport, Louisiana, to Denton. Jackie Williams danced to the blues while Jonathon would nod his head back and forth.
Newcomers to Saturday’s festival included Jackie Williams and her son, Jonathon Williams, who moved from Shreveport, Louisiana, to Denton. Jackie Williams danced to the blues while Jonathon would nod his head back and forth.
With musicians providing tunes for locals, it was common for people to gather in the middle of the stage to dance along to the blues while others cheered and clapped their hands in their seats.
It was part of the annual Denton Blues Festival at Quakertown Park, which showcased music, food and vendors to locals.
John Baines, one of the festival’s founders and treasurer of its host, the Denton Black Chamber of Commerce, said the locals have continued to come and support the festival to enjoy the acts and entertainment.
“The quality of the acts and the fact that it’s free, great entertainment for free,” Baines said. “… And it brings in just a lot of folks for a good time, which is a good taste.”
Over 13 acts were listed to perform between Saturday and Sunday. Some acts included were Lori Dawn, Jr Boy & Kerri Jones Blues Band, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, among others.
“So, what we do every year, we try to find the entertainment acts that are kind of on the cusp of greatness,” Baines said. “And so, we have some acts that are local because we want to support the local artists. And then in the evenings, we have the big star shining bright.”
Baine said he enjoys seeing locals who have attended the festival since its inauguration and newcomers who can experience it for the first time.
“We have a lot of people that have never missed one,” Baines said. “And then we have a lot of new people. … Just to see people come and support us, and we also enjoy the fact that new people are coming on board as well.”
Newcomers include Jackie Williams and her son Jonathon Williams, who moved from Shreveport, Louisiana, to Denton. Jackie Williams danced along to the blues while Jonathon would nod his head back and forth.
Jackie Williams said she found out about the festival through an advertisement banner and was curious to check out more details through social media. The musician she wanted to see the most was Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers, who were scheduled to perform later in the evening.
Jackie Williams said they usually went to blues festivals every weekend when they resided in Shreveport.
“This is up my alley,” Jackie Williams said. “I love it.”
As for the weather, Baines said he was blessed for the temperatures for locals to enjoy it more and usually sees more people attend at night, when it’s cooler.
“The sun keeps a lot of people back, but once it cools off, it’s wonderful,” Baines said.