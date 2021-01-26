What: A virtual seven-day film, music, art and poetry festival that centers on the lives and experiences of Black people (in narrative and documentary format) and that highlights the work of Black filmmakers and producers.
How to fest: Purchase the pass of your choice, then stream films, music, panels from your device or television.
When: Tuesday through Monday, Jan. 26-Feb. 1
Where: The festival is online at www.dentonbff.com
Details: Gold Virtual VIP Pass, $130; Silver Virtual Pass, $90; five-block package, $40; three-block package, $25. Passes for individual events and screenings are also available. See schedule for free content. Buy passes online.
Tuesday
Panels/expo
- 6 p.m. — Denton BFF Creatives speed-dating/networking event
- 7:30 p.m. — Passholder sneak peek & help session
Wednesday
Art
Streams from midnight Jan. 27 to midnight Feb. 2
- Artist Talk with Betelhem Makonnen
- “Betelhem Makonnen: Video art works, 2014-2020" — video art exhibit
Free events
- 8 a.m. — DBFF Daily Show: Laura Harris, anchor/reporter at NBC5, and Neil Foote, principal lecturer, UNT Mayborn School of Journalism, give you a closer look at what you can expect at Day 1 of 2021 Virtual DBFF.
- 11 a.m.-noon — Yoga with Anietie on Zoom
- 7 p.m. — Virtual opening reception
- 8 p.m. — A Conversation With Our Kin Up North: Gil Robertson, CEO/president of the African American Film Critics Association, talks with the five Canadian filmmakers screening at DBFF: Caleb Ryan (Vagrant); Alison Duke (Cool Black North) ; Preston Chase (Mr. Emancipation: The Walter Perry Story); Angel Panag ("The North Star: Finding Black Mecca"); Zoe Davidson ("Canada's Unchecked Racism").
Films
Unless otherwise noted, all films are available to stream starting midnight Jan. 27, and are available through midnight Feb. 2.
FEATURES
- Chicago at the Crossroads (screens with “The Two Headed Dragon”), The Rhythm of Blue, Indifferent Enchantment, Pink Opaque, Smith, Texas Red, The Council, The Place We Hide, The Subject, Vagrant
SHORT FEATURES
- Old Scars, New Hope block: “BLM Is Not a Trend,” “Free,” “Misfits,” “Lovena,” “The Fregoli Project,” “The Watery Grave.”
- Deeper Than Skin Deep block: “BLVD,” “Catch a Girl,” “I Hate This Fkn Job,” “How to Cash in Your Life Insurance in 30 Days,” “Precursor,” “Remember Tomorrow,” “The 5th Room,” “The McHenry Trial: Don’t Judge a Kid by Their Hoodie"
- 2020 Vision block: “Brother,” “Brown With Blue,” “Celeste’s Dream,” “Man,” “The Monster in My Closet”
- Around the Table block: “Brick by Brick,” “Falling,” “I’m Trying,” “Ike & Judy,” “Mickey Hardaway,” “Therapy”
- Creativity in Times of Upheaval block: “COVID Cats,” “Socially Distanced Comedy Presents: Special Delivery & Community Soup" (web series), “Stay Home,” “The Pandemic Chronicles" (episodic series), The Pamphlet”
- Heart & Heat block: “Amends,” “Awry,” “Chronicles of a Douche Bag,” “Game Night,” “Lovebites,” “Mr. & Mrs. Ellis,” "On My Radio" (episodic series), “The Favor,” “The First Time After,” “The Rage”
- Diaspora Dreams block: “A Blossom in the Night,” “All the Smoke,” “House Blend,” “Lucy,” “Marny’s Gift,” “Rejoice Resist,” “Silent Partner,” “The Black Baptism,” “Woke”
- Reel Tears block: “Auntie,” “A Storybook Ending,” “Don’t,” “Eugima’s Village,” “Happily Married Ever After,” “Leave Us Here,” “Part Time,” “The Other Side of Normal" (web series), “Valentine’s Day First Date,” “She Had to Ask”
- Sage Words block: “Augustus,” “Eavesdropping on the Elders,” “Genesis: An Animated Short About Creation,” “OPUSXTRAVELXART,” “The Black Experience in America: Past/Present/Future" (web series)
- Through a Child's Eyes block: “Catfish,” “Epiphany,” “Legitimately Mallie!,” “Puppy Love,” “Run Little Boy,” “Shipwreck,” “Streetlights,” “The Perfect Ask,” “The Run,” “The Walk Home,” “Wali & Suri”
DOCUMENTARIES
- The Passing On, Target: Philadelphia, Black Seeds: The History of Africans in America; I’m Just a Layman in Pursuit of Justice (Black Farmers Fight Against USDA), Cool Black North, Mr. Emancipation: The Walter Perry Story, On the Front Lines: The Rangers of Gorongosa Park, Revolution From Afar, To Be Us: To Work, Unapologetic
SHORT DOCUMENTARIES
- Old Scars, New Hope block: “The North Star: Finding Black Mecca,” “Building the Bridge,” "Landry"
- Deeper Than Skin Deep block: “A Natural Choice”
- 2020 Vision block: “Not Just a Game: The Story of Savage,” “Ours to Tell,” “Sawubona”
- Around the Table block: “Finding Elijah," “Free to Be”
- Creativity in Times of Upheaval block: “death. everything. nothing.,” “It Doesn’t Matter,” “An American Prophecy”
- Heart & Heat block: “Love Is Patient — Love Is Kind”
- Diaspora Dreams block: “A Galaxy Sits in the Cracks”
- Sage Words block: “Canada’s Unchecked Racism,” “Funeral of a Nation: A Musical Essay,” “Money Can’t Buy a Community,” "The Pamphlet"
Music
This video series is available starting midnight Jan. 27 through midnight Jan. 31.
- Vote for your favorite original music video in a competition between Jamil Byrom & Epik (“Born Brown”), Carl Bailey and Steve Rosenthal (“I Don’t Know”), Keirra Ewah (“Monica: An Afro Fantasy”), emcee US and Ill Doots (“Peaking”), Verb Kulture and James Robinson (“Rebel”), Kyler O’Neal (Satan’s Tears”) and Zeke Forever (“Habit”).
Thursday
Art
Streams from midnight Jan. 27 to midnight Feb. 2
- Artist Talk with Betelhem Makonnen
- “Betelhem Makonnen: video art works, 2014-2020" — video art exhibit
- 10 a.m. — Visual Art Series: Life Through Art Episodes 1 & 2 and "With His Hands: A Dick Hendricks Retrospective." Free.
- 3 p.m. — Art Collectors' Conversation with Rudolph "Rudy" Green and Art Collectors' Conversation with Elisa Durrette. Free.
Free events/panels/expo
Events stream Jan. 28 to midnight Feb. 2.
- 8 a.m. — DBFF Daily Show: Laura Harris, anchor/reporter at NBC5, as she gives a closer look at what you can expect on Day 2 of the festival.
- 11 a.m. — A Conversation with Filmmakers: "Creativity in Times of Upheaval, Parts 1 & 2," hosted by Bart Weiss, director and founder of Dallas VideoFest
- Noon — Reduct Video Workshop with CEO/co-founder Prabhas Pokharel
- 1 p.m. — Introducing Screendance: free screening of "No Boundaries: Dancing the Legacies of Black Choreographers," "Cygnus," "JONAH," "For Us, By Us," "Dancing Through Harlem," "Black Stains," "Dear World," "Can't Kill Us All," "Black Back" and "Making Men"
- 2 p.m. — Conversation with filmmaker Lanie Zipoy and screenwriter Chisa Hutchinson
- 3 p.m. — Art Collectors' Conversation with Rudolph "Rudy" Green and Art Collectors' Conversation with Elisa Durrette. Free.
- 4 p.m. — The Art and Politics of Podcasting, with moderator Chelsea Jennings (UnSilence Her podcast)
- 4 p.m. — Special screening of documentary Coded Bias
- 6 p.m. — Podcasting 101, with host Rob Upchurch, founder and producer of RobMakesPods Productions
- 7 p.m. — Special screening of the documentary Detroit Rising: How the Motor City Becomes a Restorative City
- 7 p.m. — Yoga with Anietie.
Films
Unless otherwise noted, all films are available to stream through midnight Feb. 2.
Music
Friday
Free events/panels/workshops
- 8 a.m. — DBFF Daily Show: Neil Foote, principal lecturer, UNT Mayborn School of Journalism, as he gives you a closer look at what you can expect at Day 3 of the festival.
- Noon — Reduct Video workshop with CEO & co-Founder Prabhas Pokharel (Friday session)
- 2 p.m. — Being and Justice in Black Poetry: A BreakBeat Poetics Conversation
- 2 p.m. — Conversation with filmmakers Bobby Huntley & Colbie Fray about the film "Auntie"
- 3 p.m. — Special screening of "Shattered Pieces" and "A Dangerous Silence" (Domestic Violence Stories) and a conversation with the filmmakers, with host Cassandra Berry of Denton County Friends of the Family
- 6 p.m. — Put It On the Internet: Web-Based Storytelling with Jerod Couch, showrunner, Ashlee Harris, creator of the Austin-based web series The Electrics, and Tia “Tiara” Williams, of Gentrified
- 8 p.m. — Exclusive screening of Take Back the Crown, Episode 1. Available through Jan. 30.
- 9 p.m. — Best of DBFF Spoken Word and More. Available through 1 a.m. Feb. 1.
- 9:30 p.m. — After Hours: A discussion following the screening of Take Back the Crown, Episode 1, with director Michael Grayson and executive producer Tasha Edinbyrd
Films
Unless otherwise noted, all films are available to stream through midnight Feb. 2.
Music
Saturday
Free events/panels/workshops
- 8 a.m. — DBFF Daily Show. Host Dawn Neufeld gives you a closer look at what you can expect at Day 4 of the festival.
- 10 a.m. — Screening of The Process. Available to stream for 24 hours
- 11 a.m. — Yoga with Anietie
- 1 p.m. — Virtual Resource Expo with: Wooden Camera; AMP Creative; Reduct Video; Seed & Spark; Black Film Space; Chicken & Egg Pictures; Doc Society and Reel South
- 1 p.m. — DBFF & EarthX Present: Conversation & films with "Accidental Environments"
- 3 p.m. — AR/VR Storytelling: An Immersive Future. This panel looks at the future of filmmaking with virtual reality and augmented reality.
- 3 p.m. — Housing & Social Justice: A Conversation & Films. Features short films "Unrequited Dreams: An American Truth" and "Butler Place: A Public Housing Era Closes"
- 6 p.m. — Extractive Storytelling, Reimagining Representation: A discussion of the historical authority held over individuals and communities in telling their stories.
- 7 p.m. — Mama Gloria & I'm With Harrison: Conversation with transgender activist Gloria Allen and director Luchina Fisher. Streams online through midnight Feb. 2.
- 9 p.m. — Screening & discussion of the Season 2 finale of Washed, with a panel discussion with director Jerod Couch; director of Photography Jamarrio Washington and cast members Byron Hardy (Eric, producer and writer); Nadirah Shakir (Mya, assistant director); Ashlee Lee (Carmen, lead writer.) For ages 18 and older.
Films
Unless otherwise noted, all films are available to stream through midnight Feb. 2.
Music
- 8 p.m. — Tatiana "LadyMay" Mayfield in a streaming concert. Free to stream, but donations are welcome.
Sunday
Free events/panels/workshops
- 8 a.m. — DBFF Daily Show: Join hosts Laura Harris and Neil Foote for a look at what you can expect at Day 5.
- Noon — Costume Design with Whitney Kyles: Talk about the creative process of costume design, the research that goes along with it and more. Moderator: Erin Boyce. Kyles, a costume designer, has been a wardrobe stylist for Dave Chappelle. Recent projects include Greenwood Avenue, a five-part series chronicling the 1921 Tulsa Massacre. Order tickets through Eventive to be added to the list to access the platform (DBFF 2021 filmmakers and passholders will have automatic access). If you register the day of the event, or have any issues accessing the platform, email dbffinstitute@gmail.com.
- 1 p.m. — Women's Mental Health block: Screening of "Black Girl, Bleu" and "The Rhythm of Blue" and conversation with psychotherapist Melissa Shepherd Williams and filmmakers Valaira Sa-Ra and JC Thomas ("The Rhythm of Blue") and Sharee Silerio ("Black Girl, Bleu"), special guest psychologist and educator Bree E. Cook, and Natasha McCrea, life coach and founder of Love CEO.
- 4 p.m. — 2021 DBFF Awards and Closing Celebration
Films
Unless otherwise noted, all films are available to stream through midnight Feb. 2.
Music
Monday
Until midnight, all film content is available to binge. Please note: A few screenings and events may not be available due to geographical, date and audience capacity restrictions.