On Thursday afternoon, officials of Thin Line Fest, a five-day documentary film, music and photography festival slated for March 25-29 announced that all in-person film screenings and music shows were canceled as concerns about the coronavirus have grown and more infections are expected.
The festival will screen films on its website, www.thinline.us, and photography exhibits are still planned with dates extended so viewers.
Earlier this week, festival founder and director Joshua Butler said the small capacity of the festival venues — local bars for the music shows and screening theaters seating 200 people or fewer — kept the board of the festival from cancelling. That changed during the lunch hour on Thursday.
“Despite all festival venues being small enough to not cause concern, our Board of Directors felt it was best to cancel in-person events to ensure the safety and well-being of all our patrons,” Butler said in a statement posted on the festival's Facebook page.
The festival will stream films and Q&A sessions on its website, and viewers are invited to simply launch the website to watch the films and discussions at their scheduled times.
Photography exhibits will open as planned. The exhibit at UNT On The Square will open March 25, and will then move to the venue’s upcoming re-location at 207 N Elm Street. A closing date has not yet been announced. The exhibition at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center will open March 26 and move to the Golden Triangle Mall on March 30, where it will remain indefinitely.
Festival officials will live stream film awards on March 28, and will announce winning photographs for 2020. Thin Line Fest is also exploring an online exhibition of photography, with more details expected.