Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Rated PG-13, 123 minutes.
Now available on Netflix.
★★★
Since all the internet seems to be doing right now is discussing how amazing Hamilton is, and for a good reason (we loved it here at the Denton Record-Chronicle), I thought I'd shine the light on another musical of sorts – the underappreciated Netflix comedy Eurovision.
I’m aware of how questionable the movie looks from its trailer. It certainly had me thinking about Ferrell’s throwaway comedy Semi-Pro again, which I haven’t done since it came out. But it also had me thinking about Blades of Glory and how well that movie spoofed inspirational sports dramas without letting its dumb antics break the ice.
With Eurovision, I suppose I was too curious if Ferrell would take a similar approach with the singing competition arena by poking at how weird it can get. Not to mention Rachel McAdams and Dan Stevens can be seen dressed up in ridiculous outfits and singing racy lyrics about love and sex. (And thumbs up to the subtle nod to Iceland's most famous and strange musical export, Bjork, in the form of wailing vocals and intentionally odd fashion.)
After viewing the movie, I’m glad I rolled the dice because Eurovision is a big ball of silly delight that will have you tapping your feet, laughing, and falling in love with all its larger-than-life characters.
Directed by Wedding Crashers filmmaker David Dobkin, the comedy centers around Ferrell and McAdams’ aspiring Icelandic musician characters, Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, as they fight to represent their country in the world’s biggest song competition.
Filled with debauchery, nude male statues, jabs at America’s coffee intake, and songs with titles like “Volcano Man” and “Jaja Ding Dong,” Eurovision paints a lasting goofy smile on your face. While it may be a little uneven and push the comedic envelope too far at times, it never tumbles off course or fails from keeping the feel-good mood in place throughout.
You might be surprised by how much you’ll be singing its tunes afterwards in between all the “Alexander Hamilton” belting you're doing.