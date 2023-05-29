FemmeFest

FemmeFest ’23 will feature drag, burlesque and a variety of other performances to raise money for the Denton Bail Fund and the Texas Equal Access Fund.

The two-day event, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio, is described as a celebration of LGBTQ+ pride and using art as a form of protest.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

