This week’s movie entertainment consists of worthy terrors to add to your queue and wild theater-only engagements.
We’re kicking off options for your weekend plans with easily the most fun title of the bunch, Fear Street Part One: 1994. It’s the sly and bloody delightful first chapter of a three-week horror event inspired by R.L. Stine’s hit-horror books. The Netflix adapted trilogy drops viewers into three different periods across 300 years, beginning in an era filled with a lot of teen spirit and rewinding it to 1978 (releasing on July 9) and 1666 (on July 16). Expect an interactive mystery, a hip soundtrack and amusing characters who are "to die for."
Part One takes place in the fictional town of Shadyside, Ohio, and centers on a group of teens (including Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald and Fred Hechinger). The friends discover that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for centuries may all be connected to the same source of evil — and they may be the next target.
Filmmaker Leigh Janiak, who directs all three parts, spikes this dead-teenager fest with an energy that takes you back to the warm feels of Clueless and Scream (with a heavier lean on the latter with its slice-and-dice antics). The colorful lighting, Stranger Things-like polish, and nostalgic flair (AOL Instant Messenger, anyone?) are handled with grace. Aside from a few too many needle drops, it doesn’t shove its titular era too much in our faces to say, “Hey, remember this?”
Janiak gives more focus to her characters (and their dynamics) while also creating an authentically spooky atmosphere that carries through to its splattering finale. You'll jump, smile, and be grossed out — everything to make it a highly satisfying piece of slasher mayhem.
■
The fifth — and supposedly final — installment in the dystopian Purge franchise pulls out all the stops. The yearly tradition of all legal crime breaks beyond its 12-hour window, plunging the United States into complete and utter anarchy. Masked assailants ride on horseback, strap every gun imaginable to flatbed trucks and have death traps strikingly similar to a Saw movie. Certain aspects are rinsed and repeated here. However, the familiarity of its terror and strong characters earns The Forever Purge its stripes.
The tagline for the film reads, “all the rules are broken,” referring to an underground group that seeks to overthrow the government and turn its year-round holiday into a song that never ends. Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta and Josh Lucas lead the Forever Purge cast as Texans trying to survive these endless anarchist attacks. They must put aside their differences to defeat their common enemy and restore some order to their crumbling country.
The Purge franchise remains frightening due to its all-too-plausible scenarios. Even though The Forever Purge was completed before 2020, it feels like an eerie reflection of the Capitol breach that took place in Washington, D.C., in January. Filmmaker James DeMonaco manages to always keep an ear to the ground and find unique ways to connect the world of his universe with our own reality. It may not always be subtle (such as a captured neo-Nazi essentially having a sexual episode over the sounds of his compatriots “purifying” America to be white-only), but these moments get under your skin.
The Forever Purge is the second-best entry in the series following 2014’s The Purge: Anarchy. It sets up thrilling events with its gunslinger aesthetic and taps into a fear that feels more familiar than this franchise has ever felt before. It’s a solid, scary time.
■
Chris Pratt moves from dinosaurs to aliens in Amazon/Paramount Pictures’ invasion thriller The Tomorrow War— and he does so with breathless style, heart and vigor. This is not only a tremendously exciting mix of blustering action and sci-fi horror, but it’s an endearing exploration of fathers and their children. So, keep your popcorn and tissues handy because this summer spectacle examines why love and allegiance are qualities that make humanity worth saving.
In the film, Pratt portrays a military veteran, educator and devout family named Dan Forester. When people from the future come knocking on our door to inform us of humanity’s extinction, Dan is recruited to fight in a raging alien conflict 30 years from now. He’s sent to the front lines of a disintegrating Earth and bands together with fellow drafted time-travelers and future fighters (including Yvonne Strahovski, Sam Richardson and Edwin Hodge) to develop a strategy to defeat these vicious otherworldly creatures.
We’ve seen enough invasion films to make our heads spin, but director Chris McKay (of Lego Movie fame) injects The Tomorrow War with a good blend of emotional and visual power. You will recognize elements from such movies as Edge of Tomorrow, Interstellar and Alien, but the characters (and the corners they're backed into) keep you on your toes. The family dynamics will cause your hearts to swell just as much as the gripping action makes you sweat. It’s a surprisingly terrific piece of popcorn entertainment that will blast off your home screens into a fun space.
■
The much-anticipated A24 stripper drama Zola is as delightfully bonkers as the epic 148-tweet thread on which it’s based. Come for the chaotic and uncomfortable glory that happens between perfectly cast stars Taylour Paige and Riley Keough. They gaze penetratingly at each other with figurative knives behind their backs. Then, the wild weekend they share together to make some “schmoney” will wedge into your brain and leave your mouth agape. It’s dirty, funny and thrilling.
Directed with rawness and raging-great energy by Janicza Bravo (Lemon), Zola tells of a Detroit waitress named Zola (Paige) who finds herself convinced to be a stripper by one of her customers, Stefani (Keough). The two become fast friends and decide to raise hell together by heading down to Florida for a weekend of pole dancing. However, the trip descends into madness as the two are surrounded by Tampa gangsters, a ruthless pimp (a devilishly good Colman Domingo) and other unexpected adventures that are too insane to write in this PG space.
If you’re familiar with A24’s brand of cinema, you know that it’s going to be messed up and memorable. It may not always be the most comfortable viewing (and Zola has a sex montage at that halfway point that’ll insert a grimacing face emoji). However, A24 and the filmmakers they spotlight are daring to go places no one has before. Whether it’s shaking up the narrative formula, the camera and editing techniques they employ, or the actors they cast, you won’t soon forget it.
Zola bleeds creativity and storytelling brilliance. How it plays with character perspective will paint your face like the blinking man GIF (especially a scene when it flips from Zola’s recollection of the weekend to Stefani’s). The sound effects and lighting experimentation lean into the film’s rich themes of deceit, attitude and the struggle to survive. It’s a dose of poetic realism for the digital age.