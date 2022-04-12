'Father Stu' Feature Photo

“Anyone with dreams that didn’t work out can relate to Stuart Long. But things have a way of working out the way they’re supposed to.”

Those are the wise words actor and producer Mark Wahlberg said on his social channels to promote his new film, Father Stu – a true story about a boxer-turned-priest who inspired countless people during his journey from self-destruction to redemption.

If you follow Wahlberg on social media, you would know that not only is he a devout husband and father (and workout enthusiast) but also a devout Catholic. The importance of his daily routine and starting each day out by saying his prayers and getting himself focused is evident. Now, Wahlberg wants to combine his faith with his film career.

In a recent interview with the Denton Record-Chronicle, Wahlberg sits down with film critic Preston Barta to discuss his passion project, fatherhood, and spirituality. He explains that Long’s story shows how often “people are not in touch with other people and their problems,” but Father Stu opens the door to having more meaningful conversations.

Enjoy our conversation below, and catch Father Stu in theaters starting Wednesday.

(The following interview was filmed in Dallas on Mar. 4. All footage comes courtesy of Sony Pictures.)

Denton Record-Chronicle reporter Preston Barta sat down with 'Father Stu' actor and producer Mark Wahlberg to discuss fatherhood and spirituality. His new film opens in theaters nationwide on 4/13.

 

PRESTON BARTA is a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association. Read his work here, on FreshFiction.tv and on RottenTomatoes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PrestonBarta.

