“Anyone with dreams that didn’t work out can relate to Stuart Long. But things have a way of working out the way they’re supposed to.”
Those are the wise words actor and producer Mark Wahlberg said on his social channels to promote his new film,Father Stu– a true story about a boxer-turned-priest who inspired countless people during his journey from self-destruction to redemption.
1 of 4
'Father Stu' Still 1
Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) in Columbia Pictures' 'Father Stu.'
Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) in Columbia Pictures' 'Father Stu.'
'Father Stu' Still 2
Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) with his mother Kathleen Long (Jacki Weaver) in Columbia Pictures' 'Father Stu.'
'Father Stu' Still 3
Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) in Columbia Pictures' 'Father Stu.'
'Father Stu' Still 4
Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) in Columbia Pictures' 'Father Stu.'
If you follow Wahlberg on social media, you would know that not only is he a devout husband and father (and workout enthusiast) but also a devout Catholic. The importance of hisdaily routineand starting each day out by saying his prayers and getting himself focused is evident. Now, Wahlberg wants to combine his faith with his film career.
In a recent interview with theDenton Record-Chronicle, Wahlberg sits down with film critic Preston Barta to discuss his passion project, fatherhood, and spirituality. He explains that Long’s story shows how often “people are not in touch with other people and their problems,” butFather Stuopens the door to having more meaningful conversations.
Enjoy our conversation below, and catchFather Stuin theaters starting Wednesday.
(The following interview was filmed in Dallas on Mar. 4. All footage comes courtesy of Sony Pictures.)