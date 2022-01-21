Mimi Cave’s Fresh, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan, is a sophisticated and deeply intelligent thriller that exists somewhere between Takashi Miike’s Audition and Jordan Peele’s Get Out, with a little bit of Before Sunrise peppered on top to keep smiles wide before sending jaws to the floor. It’s totally insane, and I ate up every second of it. I almost want to bite my lip here not to reveal any more — just see it, and trust me on this.
But if you insist on knowing more: We are immersed into the world of Noa (an exquisite Edgar-Jones of Normal People fame), a young woman who’s fed up with dating apps producing awkward, humdrum dates. This is until one day, while at a grocery store, she meets the irresistibly charming Steve (a never-better Stan in a deliciously meaty role). He’s a handsome cosmetic surgeon who knows how to effectively cut around all the first-date fat to give us something more genuine (akin to Céline and Jesse in the Before movies). The two fall fast (as do we with them together), and the sparks send them on an impromptu weekend getaway. However, what seems warm, cozy and inviting soon begins to sprout red flags, leaving Noa (and us) to question Steve’s hunger for abnormal activity.
Cave’s feature debut has a style and flow that shows tremendous control. The way she toys with expectations, pulling you into an authentically sweet romance ahead of a disturbingly twisted thriller, is a natural gift. At times, her work gets extremely bloody and wild (like B-movie crazy), while other times, she pumps beautiful bits of humanity and comedy into its darkest spaces. Moments like Noa and Steve discussing routine getting-to-know questionnaires (“I hate dating, the awkward preamble and questions. When you’re texting perfect projections.”) makes for thoughtful conversation.
This sort of clever dialogue is sprinkled throughout, even when the images cause you to grind your teeth and put your lunch at the edge of your throat. Screenwriter Lauryn Kahn (perhaps best known for her Funny or Die sketches and work with Adam McKay) effortlessly manages to ground the film’s extremities and fully flesh out her characters (even the smallest of roles add flavor to the narrative). It often takes decades for storytellers to strike the proper balance both Kahn and Cave achieve with Fresh.
There’s a very organic flow here that doesn’t reveal its cards too early or late. Everything feels carefully calculated to hit the right emotions when needed, whether it’s shock, laughter or sadness. I imagine Fresh’s tone was tricky to navigate, but all the parties involved collaborate and pull it off with grace. You’ll swoon over the two love birds dancing to Blood Orange in the living room and feel the terror later when a character is jamming Animotion’s “Obsession” in the kitchen, holding a meat cleaver like it’s a microphone.
Anchored by incredibly committed and tender performances, a killer soundtrack and sharp technique, Fresh has an energy that crackles with an electric fever. I mean, the title card and opening credits don't appear until 40 minutes in (like Drive My Car), and that’s a good indicator that you’re in for a treat. So, allow this extraordinarily compelling bum-squirmer to raid your mind and nightmares.