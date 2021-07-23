You have to hand it to M. Night Shyamalan. The filmmaker always takes big swings, no matter if he makes contact or not. Fortunately, here, with his latest eccentric creation, Old, Shyamalan puts it into play for a wild, campy experiment that tests both the mind and heart. With its thoughtful family dynamics, technical brilliance and consistently intriguing (and ridiculous) narrative, Old is a new nightmare to hold your attention.
Inspired by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters’ graphic novel Sandcastle, Old stars Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps as parents looking to escape from the truths and secrets within their marriage. They do so by vacationing at a beach resort with their two children (Alexa Swinton and Nolan River). But like any horror or psychological thriller film, what seems normal and lovely isn’t so.
During morning breakfast, the resort manager (Gustaf Hammarsten) tells them of a private beach that will allow them to find peace and fun. The family decides to make the adventure, and they are joined by other couples and family (including Rufus Sewell, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Ken Leung and Nikki Amuka-Bird). The most scenic views surround this secluded area. Why would anyone want to leave?
Suddenly, things begin to go south as a body washes ashore and weird happenings start to occur, such as the titular event that sends this vacation into nightmare land. The guests begin to age rapidly with every passing hour. The central family’s young children become teenagers, wrinkles populate faces, and the mind starts to slip. To avoid becoming bone dust in the sand, the families must band together to find a way off the island.
Compared to most of Shyamalan’s films, Old is one of his more straightforward narratives. It’s not a twisty one with a shocking reveal. Instead, it progresses naturally as if Shyamalan is trying to break free from being pigeonholed as the “filmmaker with the twists.” However, don’t let that scare off fans of his work. There are plenty of moments that see Shyamalan pulling from his bag of tricks, such as unique camerawork and imagery that makes you grind your teeth.
Cinematographer Mike Gioulakis (It Follows and Us) will position the camera in a fashion that causes the viewer to cock their head to the side to study character profile shots or partial face reveals. It’s a technique that makes the mind run with curiosity, like Steven Spielberg cranking up the tension by not divulging his killer shark too early. We witness the age jumps just as their characters do wherever they turn their backs or step away to face their own strange occurrences. This causes those moments of rapid aging to have an emotional impact.
Some subtle moments hit at the inherent sadness of growing up and growing old, like Shyamalan is turning the common statement “children grow up in a blink of an eye" into a movie. As horrifying as the scenes are, they’re melancholic, too. Take, for instance, a sequence when Bernal’s character’s vision blurs and Krieps’ character’s hearing fades. There is an authenticity to these scenes that make the heart heavy. The downfall is that Shyamalan softens the impact by giving the actors bad or typical dialogue. If the filmmaker would have trusted the visuals more in those moments or hired someone to punch up the spoken exchanges, Old would really be something.
The dialogue isn’t the only issue. Some plot mechanics are a tad clunky, especially as we learn what’s going on at this frighteningly magical beach. But they are forgivable and don’t dampen the result of this being a solid entry in Shyamalan’s filmography.
Old isn’t the most shining example of Shyamalan’s gifts as a storyteller. This is a unique idea that’s caked in melodrama. (Think of something in quality that exists between The Happening and Unbreakable.) Subtlety would have given Old more staying power, but for what it is, it doesn’t see the genre having a senior moment.