Pumpkin Patch at Trinity United Methodist Church Shop or take photos at the church's annual pumpkin patch, open noon to 7 p.m. Sundays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays throughout October. Pumpkins are priced by size. Proceeds benefit music, youth and children's ministries at the church, 633 Hobson Lane.
Halloween Harvest with Denton Parks & Recreation 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 11 at Denia Recreation Center, 1001 Parvin St. Carnival games, candy, bounce house, $1 rock climbing, costume contest and a hay ride. After the Halloween Harvest, watch the original Ghostbusters in the park. Register for the costume contest at 7 p.m. at the door. For more information, call 940-349-7275.
Bonnie and Clyde Days 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12 on the Pilot Point square. Family-friendly festival includes bank robbery scene reenactments at noon and 3 p.m., soapbox challenge at 12:30 p.m., live entertainment, classic car show, historical exhibits and demonstrations, crafts and food vendors, and a free Kids Zone. Evening concert with Jarrod Morris and Tyler Rogers starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Visit bonnieandclydedays.org.
Denton Independent Motorcycle Show 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Pop-up art exhibition and motorcycle show. Admission is free. $10 admission to VIP opening reception, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 11. Visit dentonmotorcycleshow.com.
Oktoberfest in Celina 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 12 in the city's downtown square at West Walnut and North Ohio streets. The Greater Celina Chamber of Commerce and Landmark Bank present a day of music, including the Royal Klobasneks and the Dogsteins, lots of German food and a biergarten. Event starts with a keg tapping, and festivities include a bratwurst-eating contest, a dachshund derby dog race, stein-holding, beer pong contests and more. $5 for adults; ages 12 and younger get in free. www.celinaoktoberfest.com.
Industrial Street Pop Festival, aka "Geezerpalooza" Noon to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 on Industrial Street between Hickory and Mulberry streets. Bands perform the music of Santana, Janis Joplin, the Allman Brothers, Sam & Dave, Freddie King, B.B. King, and Sly and the Family Stone. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free admission. Donations benefit Our Daily Bread and Monsignor King Outreach Center.
5th annual Fall Train Show 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12 at Plano Centre, 2000 E. Spring Creek Pkwy. in Plano. Check out operating layouts, 250 dealer tables, art, clothing, railroad items and more. $10 per person, free for children 12 and younger with a ticket-holding adult. Tickets available at the door. http://bit.ly/2Vub9f0.
Helpful Honda Free Pumpkin Event 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 13 at Team Family Farms, 1042 W. Sherman Drive in Aubrey. Local families will be able to get free pumpkins during those hours.
Howl-O-Ween at the Animal Shelter 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center, 3717 N. Elm St. First Howl-O-Ween includes a trunk-or-treat and doggie costume contest. Animals will be available for adoption. All ages. Free.
Ghost Rally This spooky scavenger hunt will have multiple start times between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Scavenger hunt, which is based on a fictional crime investigation, starts at Rivera Elementary School, 701 Newton St. Each team will have up to three hours to complete the scavenger hunt. The team that completes the hunt with the shortest total mileage traveled wins a haunted prize. $25 per person or $60 per vehicle. Register and reserve tickets online at www.ghostrallytx.com.
Halloween Carnival & Haunted House 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 19 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St. Halloween carnival for the whole family includes candy, bounce house and carnival games. Plus a costume contest at 11 a.m. Register for the costume contest when you arrive. Free.
Corinth annual Pumpkin Palooza 10 a.m. Oct. 19 at Corinth Community Park, 3800 Corinth Parkway. All ages event includes pumpkin patch (take photos, too), petting zoo, Classic Car Top 20, pumpkin painting and face painting, animals available for adoption from noon to 4 p.m. Live music. McGruff the Crime Dog and Sparky the Fire Dog tour the pumpkin palooza and will be available for photos from 2 to 6 p.m. Free admission.
Empty Bowls Luncheon 2019 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St. This mission of Christ the Servant Church started in 2000. For the price of a ticket, patrons can select a handmade or hand painted pottery bowl - each ticket sold provides 10 meals to people in the community. $20 per person, and patrons with tickets must pick up their bowls by 1 p.m., the time when unclaimed bowls are sold to the public. For tickets, visit http://bit.ly/3238WJO.
The Purge Haunted House at 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St. Enter at your own risk in this haunted house that taps some to survive, others to meet their demise. $3 per person for first time through, $2 for each return trip.
Born 2B Barn Dance 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Jim-a_dee Ranch, 9316 Waide Rd. in Sanger. The barn dance is a fundraiser for Born 2 Be Therapeutic Equestrian Center, with wine, beer, chilli and smores. $10 for adults, $5 for those under 16. $15 at the door. For reservations, http://bit.ly/2IACxCB.
Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show 10 a.m. Oct. 19-20 at Alliance Airport, 2221 Alliance Blvd. in Fort Worth. Features the F-22 Raptor Demo team and the F-16 Viper Demo in the morning, followed by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels at noon. $30-$105. For tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2mTscu2.
Trunk-or-Treat 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25 at St. David of Wales Episcopal Church, 623 Ector St. Kids get candy from vehicle trunks in the church parking lot, enjoy carnival games, bounce houses and concessions. Donations of canned food will be given to Our Daily Bread. Free.
Denton County Democratic Party Spooktacular Fundraiser 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 25 at Hedrick House, 1407 Creekview Dr. in Lewisville. Costume contests for adults and children; trick-or-treat event and crafts for kids; music; 2020 candidate meet-and-greet; light refreshments & a food truck. Admission is a suggested donation of $25, $40 for couples. Children under 12 get in free. For tickets, visit https://secure.actblue.com/donate/halloween2019. Funds will support our get-out-the-vote activities for 2020.
St. Barnabas Fall Bazar 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 1200 N. Elm St. Features handcrafted items, knit and crochet items, jewelry, homemade baked goods, frozen casseroles, hot turkey drumsticks and barbecue brisket. Eleven vendors will be on the grounds. Proceeds fund church outreach projects in Denton.
Spooky Storytime at the Denton Public Libraries. Wear costumes and take in "spooktacular" stories and a trick-or-treatingparade. 10 a.m. Oct 26 at South Branch Library, 3228 Tesley Ln., 11 a.m. on Oct. 30 at Emily Fowler Central, 502 Oakland St., 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.; 11 a.m. Oct. 31 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Ln.
Denton's Day of the Dead Festival 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 26 at Industrial and East Hickory streets. Free family festival celebrates the markers of fall in the American Southwest — the harvest, Halloween and Día de los Muertos. Features a pumpkin patch with carnival games for kids (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.), the popular coffin races (1 to 4 p.m.), vendors, a community altar, live music and performances on an outdoor stage (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), costume contest (6 p.m.) and the Twilight Lantern and Costume Parade (7 p.m.). This year inaugurates the Flight of Souls, live monarch butterfly release (12:30 p.m.) to honor the dead. The Greater Denton Arts Council will host a free crafting workshop for families (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory Street). Cirque du Horror, an original Halloween musical for the whole family, will be performed at Dan's Silverleaf (tickets required). www.dentondayofthedeadfestival.com.
HopperWeen 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at Hopper Ranch, 5502 U.S. Highway 377 in Aubrey. A Halloween barrel race complete with costumes and "HopperWeen Hotties" dancing. Barrel racing, buckles, trophies, medals, goodie bags and candy. For more information, call 972-743-1686.
Zoo Boo 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Frank Buck Zoo, 1000 W. California St. Join the staff and animals for a Halloween event. Includes bounce house, games, activities, prizes and treats. Wear your costumes. $7 for ages 1 and older. Tickets will be available at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. http://bit.ly/2p7LJr6
Geeky Halloween 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 27 at Denton County Brewing Co., 200 E. McKinney St. Geek Peeps hosts a costume contest for folks who love horror, book, movie and cosplay fans. Geek Peeps is a 21-and-up group, but this event is family-friendly. Prizes will be given in costume categories for kids and ages 21 and up. $5 to enter the costume contest, a fundraiser for Friends With Benefits Denton.
Denton Halloween Festival 6 to 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31 at the North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. Denton Pride Foundation hosts a spooky, fun night including a drag show, costume contest, costume cat walk, music, food, vendors, raffle and dancing. Admission is free. http://bit.ly/2lP1jXo.
Nel Dornan Byrd's annual studio tour 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2-3 at 3800 Elm Bottom Circle in Aubrey. See old and new watercolor paintings. Artists are welcome to bring supplies to paint at Byrd's home patio or property. Free.