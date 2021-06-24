At a certain point in this two-decade-old franchise, these films earned a hall pass. The filmmakers can do whatever they want — whether grounded in reality or not — and they make it work. Skydiving in cars? Hopping through buildings with cars? Taking on a fleet of zombie cars in cars? Catching people in freefall with cars? It’s truly bizarre! Yet, it never stops being fun. They can go to space or cross franchises with Jurassic World (a rumor going around on the Twittersphere) and I wouldn’t throw in my moviegoing pink slip.
F9: The Fast Saga, a title that makes about as much sense as these movies, is yet another well-greased fun machine. Absurdity levels are through the roof. The drama is about as authentic as a soap opera. It’s a lovable mess that, at times, puts its tongue in its cheek and other times straight up sticks it out. It’s a blast! And here I am, eating it all up and licking my fingers clean.
All right, plot. Why bother explaining? You know what you’re in for. The usual crew, aka Dom’s Corona beer-drinking family (including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel and Jordana Brewster), get roped into some more high-stakes, world-threatening hijinks. However, this time, it gets really personal. Dom’s baby bro, Jakob (John Cena), is throwing dirt in the gang’s eyes and is after some device that does some nasty stuff. See? I didn’t need to explain it. You were up to speed before I started. But let’s keep going with expanded thoughts.
This ninth outing leans into everything that makes us shake our heads (and laugh off its stupidity). The action warrants a giant popcorn, and the comedy (intentional or otherwise) may require multiple sodas (because you’ll be spitting your drink all over your theater neighbors). The single moment that seals the deal happens about halfway through when Jakob witnesses his brother Dom give a big hug to an old friend. He looks the other way out of jealousy, and suddenly, you’ll notice the whole theater erupt into laughter. It’s pure gold.
Another gold piece is Tyrese Gibson, who cracks wise like no other here. His character, Roman, is constantly questioning how they manage to escape impossible situations without a single scratch. It’s the same kind of feeling as Sam Jackson in Pulp Fiction when he’s trying to get John Travolta to acknowledge the miracle of making it on the other side alive. Everybody brushes it off like it’s complete nonsense, and it’s fantastic.
The set pieces are rather remarkable, too. You may feel like you’ve seen everything under this franchise’s hood, and then you’ll get a scene where the Fast team is running from the government and swinging their way across a country border with a rope tied to their vehicle. Normally this situation would cause Gandalf to say, “Fly, you fools,” and fall to his death. Sacrifice doesn’t exist too much in this world. The players live long past their nine lives — some even come back from the dead. (If you watch the trailers or pay attention to the film’s marketing, you already know.)
One more thing that should be mentioned before we close this out is how the film incorporates flashbacks. Considering Dom’s brother is involved, and we haven’t known of his existence until the screenwriters made it so here, you’re going to be looking into the rearview. You see a young Dom (an excellent Vinnie Bennett) and young Jakob (Finn Cole) in 1989. (The timeline will make your head spin. So, don’t bother trying to figure it out). These young lads offer the most grounded sequences that we’ve ever seen in this franchise. To some, these jumps, which are tonally different, may sink the film for you a bit. I won’t make a case for these transitions working well. But I will say all is forgiven because…we have cars with freaking magnets in them!
Blow a raspberry when this movie actually tries with its drama and drool when cars break all the laws of physics. F9 is a two-and-a-half-hour smile just waiting for you to see it.