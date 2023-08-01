Buckbeak

Visitors can expect to interact with magical creatures like Buckbeak the hippogriff when “Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience” comes to Little Elm Park starting Oct. 28.

 Courtesy photo/Warner Bros. Discovery

Wizarding world fans will be able to walk into an illuminated nighttime forest trail to encounter magical creatures and wonders during “Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience” at Little Elm Park this fall.

Ford Anglia

The magical Ford Anglia — not quite flying any more — will be on the trail in “Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience” at Little Elm Park this fall. 

Tickets are already available for the experience, which opens Oct. 28. Visitors will get the chance to explore the depths of a dark forest to encounter their favorite moments of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises. Expect to interact with magical creatures from the series, such as hippogriffs, unicorns and more — and even raise your wands to conjure a patronus spell and cast other spells against magical creatures throughout the trail.

Forbidden Forest Experience

Visitors are encouraged to take photos of the illuminated nighttime forest trail.

