Wizarding world fans will be able to walk into an illuminated nighttime forest trail to encounter magical creatures and wonders during “Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience” at Little Elm Park this fall.
Tickets are already available for the experience, which opens Oct. 28. Visitors will get the chance to explore the depths of a dark forest to encounter their favorite moments of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises. Expect to interact with magical creatures from the series, such as hippogriffs, unicorns and more — and even raise your wands to conjure a patronus spell and cast other spells against magical creatures throughout the trail.
Visitors are encouraged to take photos of their experience and will have a photo opportunity to strike a pose at a wand duel photo booth.
There will be a village at the end of the trail where fans can enjoy Harry Potter-inspired food and drinks, as well as a gift shop with merchandise.
Staff and signs will guide guests from the parking lot to the start of the trail since the event will occurred during the evening hours. The guided tour is expected to take 60-90 minutes to complete.
Although the Forbidden Forest Experience will consume a small portion of Little Elm Park, the town will be making some adjustments:
The trails in the experience in Little Elm Park will be closed Sept. 4 to Feb. 15. The Lakefront Trail, Harts Branch Trail, McCord Park Trails, Cottonwood Park Nature Trail and other various neighborhood trails and trail links will remain open during this time.
During the experience’s runtime, youth sports activities will move out of Little Elm Park; however, new space will be available with the completion of the new Lakeside Sports Complex.
“Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience” will open Oct. 28 and run through January at Little Elm Park, 701 W Eldorado Parkway.
Tickets are available now and start at $44 for adults and $34 for children.
