National Cinema Day 2023

Need plans to beat the heat this weekend? Sunday is National Cinema Day, and movie tickets (all formats and showtimes) are just $4. From 'Oppenheimer' in 70mm IMAX to 'Jurassic Park' in 3D, here are some movies to see at the discounted price.

 Graphic by Preston Barta.

This Sunday, Aug. 27, is National Cinema Day, a one-day event that sees many theaters selling movie tickets for prices as low as four dollars. Denton’s Alamo Drafthouse, Movie Tavern and Cinemark 14 are all participating in this special effort to reinvigorate moviegoing. 

In addition to summer mega-hits Barbie and Oppenheimer, other new releases can be viewed on the big screen for a discounted price – including Gran Turismo, Liam Neeson’s Retribution and the Dennis Quaid-starring sports drama The Hill.

'Jurassic Park' 30th Anniversary - Still 1

In Steven Spielberg's massive blockbuster, paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) are among a select group chosen to tour an island theme park populated by dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA. While the park's mastermind, billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), assures everyone that the facility is safe, they find out otherwise when various ferocious predators break free and go on the hunt.
'Goblet of Fire' Still 1

Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) enter their fourth year at Hogwarts. After having a strange dream of the Dark Lord and his Death Eaters, Harry Potter awakes at the Weasleys' house where they shortly depart for the 422nd Quidditch World Cup. After the match, the camp is attacked by Death Eaters.
'Talk to Me' Still 1

When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits with an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, unleashing terrifying supernatural forces, in the eye-popping, nightmarish debut from filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou.
'American Graffiti' Still 1

Set in Modesto, California, in 1962, the film is a study of the cruising and early rock 'n' roll cultures popular among Lucas's age group at that time. Through a series of vignettes, it tells the story of a group of teenagers and their adventures over the course of a night.
'Oppenheimer' Still 1

Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in 'Oppenheimer,' written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.
'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' Still 1

Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

PRESTON BARTA is a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association. Read his work here, on FreshFiction.tv and RottenTomatoes.com. Follow him on Instagram at @bluraydad.

