This Sunday, Aug. 27, is National Cinema Day, a one-day event that sees many theaters selling movie tickets for prices as low as four dollars. Denton’s Alamo Drafthouse, Movie Tavern and Cinemark 14 are all participating in this special effort to reinvigorate moviegoing.
In addition to summer mega-hits Barbie and Oppenheimer, other new releases can be viewed on the big screen for a discounted price – including Gran Turismo, Liam Neeson’s Retribution and the Dennis Quaid-starring sports drama The Hill.
Need some suggestions? Here are five flicks worth taking advantage of on National Cinema Day.
1. Jurassic Park (1993) in RealD 3D
Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year is Steven Spielberg’s summer blockbuster Jurassic Park. It returns to theaters this weekend in RealD 3D. So, instead of paying any upcharges for wearing spectacles or regular ticket prices of about $13, Sunday’s holiday cuts it by 70 percent! Plus, who doesn’t want to see this classic on the big screen again or share it with a future fan?
It’s screening at Alamo Drafthouse at 3:45 p.m. or 7 p.m. and Cinemark 14 @ 4:10 p.m. or 7:10 p.m. Go have a dino-mite time!
2. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)
Any opportunity to catch the wonderful wizarding world of Harry Potter on the big screen is a must. Watching these films while surrounded by enthusiastic fans is just magical. Theaters have been showing the Harry Potter film series for a few weeks, and now we’re on 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.
This fourth chapter is fun to watch with a crowd because it’s funny, thrilling and when the franchise starts to take a dark turn. Laugh at the characters’ goofy haircuts, cheer on the Gryffindors (or the Hufflepuff’s Cedric Diggory, a.k.a. Robert Pattinson) and watch out for Dumbledore’s movie-famous chokehold. (“Did you put your name in the Goblet of Fire?!)
It’s screening at the Alamo Drafthouse @ 6:30 p.m. and Movie Tavern @ 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
3. Talk to Me
Need something newer and on the scary side? Try A24’s Australian horror movie Talk to Me on for size. Masterfully crafted with sustained tension-building technique and a perfect storm of young on-screen talent, this terror is an absolute nerve cooker that breathes down the back of your neck with genuine, artfully done frights. It’s a daring game you’ll be happy to play again and again.
Read our review and check out our video interview with the directors for more reasons why it’s great. It’s screening at Cinemark 14 @ 9:25 p.m.
4. American Graffiti (1973)
Another film celebrating a milestone anniversary is George Lucas’s coming-of-age story, American Graffiti.
Taking place during a single evening in the late summer of ‘62 (the year Lucas graduated from high school), the story centers on two friends (Ron Howard and Richard Dreyfuss) who’ve been accepted to college in a different town. One hesitates about leaving his small town, while the other is ready. Throughout the evening, the friends are challenged to decide what they will do.
Co-starring Cindy Williams, Mackenzie Phillips and Harrison Ford, American Graffiti is a great hangout movie steeped in reflection, great humor and jam-worthy music. It’s screening at Cinemark 14 at 4 p.m. or 7 p.m.
5. Oppenheimer (in 70mm IMAX)
While it’s not showing in this particular format in Denton, Oppenheimer is screening in 70mm IMAX at Cinemark Dallas XD and IMAX on Webb Chapel Rd. Although, a major downside is that you may have to sit on or near the front row because this is one of the very few theaters that’s screening Christopher Nolan’s historical epic this way. It’s been nearly sold out for weeks in IMAX.
However, if 70 mm film projection is not a must for you, Alamo Drafthouse is doing a “Big Show,” a premium large format screening in digital, at 11:35 a.m. Standard shows are also available throughout the day at the Drafthouse and Cinemark 14. Pick your poison!
Other options to consider:
- The Little Mermaid (2023) sing-along at the Alamo Drafthouse @ 11:15 a.m. or 2:35 p.m.
- The Secret Life of Pets (2016) at Movie Tavern @ 10:30 a.m.
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) at Cinemark 14 @ 11:10 a.m. or 1:40 p.m.
- Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One at Cinemark 14 @ 10:45 a.m. or 6:40 p.m. and Alamo Drafthouse @ 10:15 p.m.
