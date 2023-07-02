Rather than fireworks, Denton’s July Jubilee celebration on July 3 will feature the city's first drone show on the Square. The drone show is sponsored by the Denton Noon Kiwanis Club, which has hosted the city's fireworks show in previous years as well.
Because there are some new locations, new rules and, well, new drones to consider, we put together a guide to making sure you get to see the show in action from a good vantage point.
When is the show?
Denton's July Jubilee is Monday, July 3, from 6 to 10:30 p.m.
While there will be family-friendly activities like inflatables, rock climbing, face painting, games and photo opportunities, the evening will also host a hot dog-eating contest and live music from Brave Combo and Redline Drift — all before the drones take flight for two shows, one at 9:30 p.m. and one at 10:30 p.m.
The city of Denton said each drone show should last about 15 minutes.
Where is the show?
The drones will fly above the Square lawn. City officials said the show will be visible for 3 miles from the Square, but the best vantage point will be from the Courthouse lawn. They warned that viewers of the area may experience a slightly distorted or backward view of the images.
What can I bring?
Visitors can bring coolers, as well as alcohol, to the Courthouse lawn. Responsible consumption of alcohol is permitted on the event grounds. The Denton Noon Kiwanis Club will also be selling beer and water from their booth on Hickory Street in front of The Chestnut Tree to benefit the Children's Clinic.
For other food and drink options, there will be food trucks available, as well as any of the restaurants along the Square.
Where can I park?
Parking will be available in lots at the corner of Oakland and Oak streets, as well as Industrial and Hickory streets. The North Central Texas College parking garage on East Sycamore Street will also be free to the public on July 3.
Designated ADA parking will be located at the intersection of McKinney and Bolivar streets.
DCTA shuttles from UNT
University of North Texas parking lots 54 and 55 on West Sycamore Street will be free to the public on July 3 with complimentary Denton County Transportation Authority shuttle services.
Shuttles will loop continuously in 15-minute intervals between UNT and Cedar Street from 5 to 10 p.m. and stage return-only services at 10:30 p.m. until the event has cleared.
DCTA’s MedPark Station Parking Lot and A-Train “Free Fare” Zone
Festival goers are welcome to park in the DCTA parking lot at 3220 MedPark Drive and take advantage of the A-Train's regularly scheduled "free fare" zone between MedPark and the Transit Station on Hickory Street. Between 10 p.m. and midnight, the A-Train will extend the “free fare” zone in 30-minute intervals.
Other activities include rock climbing, games, inflatable bounce houses, face painting and photo opportunities.
What else should I know?
Roads will be closed around the perimeter of the Square lawn starting at 6 a.m. July 3.
To further support Denton Noon Kiwanis' Children's Clinic, East Side offered a few VIP tables for six available for purchase, but they sold out quickly. If you would still like to celebrate at East Side, non-VIP tables are first-come, first-served, and would provide guests with a good view of the drones. Miss Angeline's next door would also have some back patio tables available as first-come, first-served.
It's likely locals will find spots early at LSA Burger and Sunago Bell, both offering good vantage points with rooftops or higher levels.
Game and activity booths will be along the east, south and west sides of the Courthouse, with necessities such as a cooling-off tent, medical tent and the entertainment stage along the north side.