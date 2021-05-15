Dinosaurs both big and small paid a visit to the downtown Square Saturday morning after a 10-year-old spurred on the creation of his own local dinosaur day.
The idea was simple: In honor of upcoming International Dinosaur Day (celebrated on the third Tuesday in May), Nicol Fuller’s son, Cameron, enlisted her help in creating their own celebration of the prehistoric reptiles. Anyone donning dino apparel was encouraged to come frolic around the square, and Saturday’s dozens of attendees didn’t disappoint after the event gained traction on social media.
“He’s obsessed with dinosaurs,” Fuller said. “We have all this dinosaur stuff, so we made the event.”
For Fuller, Saturday meant an outdoor excursion, something that’s come at a premium since the pandemic began — and something that reflects the return of normalcy as vaccination efforts ramp up.
“It’s just nice to see peoples’ faces and just have fun, you know?” she said.
Many passersby reacted not with fear, but with intrigue, at the dancing dinosaurs and their ensuing rampage around the courthouse. Tyrannosaurus Rex Cameron, one of the stars of the show, described the inspiration much more succinctly than his mother.
“I watched a YouTube video,” he said.
Valerie Adair brought her 5-year-old son, Devek, to the meetup after reading about it on Reddit. They came prepared, with Devek in a full costume and two inflatable dinos on leashes.
“We just happened to have these, so we figured we would come because he likes dinosaurs,” Adair said.
Adair said the event was an opportunity for her young son to get out and meet with other children. A licensed specialist in school psychology for Denton ISD, she said she’s seen an uptick in some social disorders for young children throughout the pandemic that could possibly be attributed to the lack of in-person connections.
At the end of the day, the most important thing held true: no people (or dinosaurs) were harmed.