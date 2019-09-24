The Original Denton District is among three new cultural districts designated by the Texas Commission on the Arts designated this month.
The commission considers the Original Denton District as downtown Denton, which encompasses 300 artists living or working in the downtown area, 20 live music venues, the Campus Theatre, museums, galleries, more than 50 murals, and sculptures and other artwork.
Denton’s district was designated along with the Downtown Beaumont Cultural Arts District and Arts! Longview Cultural District.
The commission is the only body able to officially designate cultural districts on behalf of the state.