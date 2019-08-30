A downtown Denton bar is adding another live music series to the city’s already-bustling live music scene.
Hickory Street Lounge will start a weekly blues jam with the core membership of local blues band acting as the creative anchor for any musician who wants to join in. The inaugural blues jam session will be 8 to 11 p.m. Sept. 4 at the lounge, 212 E. Hickory St. Additional sessions will be held 8 to 11 p.m. every Wednesday.
Aaron Cundall, Phil Condon and Dave Shaw — all of whom play with Little Elmo & the Mambo Kings — will bring their drum, bass, guitar and sound system to the weekly blues jam. Any other blues buff is invited to bring an instrument and jam with the three musicians.
“We talked with Elmo [Cundall] and Phil and we want to give it a go at Hickory Street Lounge,” said owner Bob Harmon. “Elmo and the boys have been performing here for over three years once a month, and having a weekly blues jam will offer another music facet to students and musicians in Denton and the surrounding communities.”
The jam is open to singers, guitarists, bassists, drummers and anyone who means to try their hand at a horn section. Blues harp and keyboard players are welcome, too. Musicians can also bring their own backline amplifiers. For more information, call Hickory Street Lounge at 940-387-2221.