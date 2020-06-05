Around and around our block I would go on my shiny blue bike.
Mom cautioned me to stay close to home while she fixed supper. As I rode, I thought. No. I worried. And I was hot. After all, it was steamy July weather in Georgia.
Worried? Yes, a new school year was coming. Big changes would happen in fourth grade and they would be scary. My third grade teacher was my friend... She was pretty and kind. You never knew what your next teacher would be like.
Before I got back home to supper, I made several stops to see my friends. They were old ladies on 11th Avenue. That’s who lived in our neighborhood. Some were at least 60 years old. Some were older. They always invited me in for cookies and asked me about my life and told me stories of theirs. I listened to their stories, and those stories still cause me to pause.
I learned some had lost husbands in World War II. Others had lost sons. One suffered from polio, that dreaded disease many people had before the vaccine was discovered.
These women, in spite of suffering, were kind, happy and engaging. The changes life brought them didn’t seem to bother them like going to fourth grade was bothering me. I never told them I was afraid. Now I realize I simply didn’t like change. Through those women’s smiles and stories I learned all would be alright.
Some of my favorite friends were Mrs. Harvey and Mrs. Thomas. Mrs. Thomas had a big round patch of skin that had been sewn on her left cheek. I never asked what happened. It seemed not to bother her. She had a big house and rented rooms to people who needed a place to stay. Always happy, she taught me that even though we might have medical problems, all would be all right.
The coronavirus has been frightening to all of us. But the elderly I’ve talked to have taken it as bravely as anyone I've seen. (And the elderly are especially vulnerable to the virus.) I suppose they, like the old women of 11th Avenue, have faced tougher times. They were prepared to stay inside, ration food and be optimistic.
Fourth grade ended up not being so bad. I still have my paper crown with glitter all over it from when I was selected by my peers to be Valentine Queen. I shouldn’t have worried about fourth grade all those times I rode my bike around and around the block.
Evidently, Dolly Parton has not been sitting around during the virus. She has been writing and using her God-given talent. The song that dropped in May — during the virus and the lockdown that made many of us itch to get back out — reminded me of the brave old women who were my friends on 11th Avenue.
Dolly says it so well in her new song, titled “When Life is Good Again.” The lyrics are as down-home as can be, but combined with Dolly's elegance. “I’ll be a better friend/a bigger person when/Life is good again/more thoughtful than I’ve been/I’ll open up my heart and let the whole world in.” These are but a few lines in it.
If you want to be uplifted download and listen to Dolly. I can’t wait to see what happens when life is good again.
Can you?