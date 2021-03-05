Raya and the Last Dragon
Rated PG, 112 minutes.
★★★★
Now playing in theaters. Also available to Disney+ subscribers who purchase Premier Access for $29.99. Viewers can stream (as many times as they want) the film ahead of its general Disney+ release on June 4.
Even when the House of Mouse drinks from the same formula, the studio knows how to properly shake it up to present something fun, rich, and exciting. It’s true: Some parts of Disney Animation’s latest adventure, Raya and the Last Dragon, remind you of Avengers: Endgame (just stone instead of dust). Maybe even Moana, How to Train Your Dragon, Mulan, or any other animated tale, really. However, it’s the world-building, compelling characters, and loving message of unity that send this Dragon soaring.
Set in the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons once lived in harmony, the film centers on lone warrior Raya (voiced to perfection by The Last Jedi’s Kelly Marie Tran), who’s faced with the unfortunate return of a dark force and mindless plague known as Druun. To save the world, Raya must go on a quest to locate the mythical last dragon—or a magical but self-deprecating one (hilariously brought to life by Awkwafina).
Disney continues to amaze with its jaw-dropping animation. The colors and details of Awkwafina’s wise-cracking creature alone are enough to leave your mouth agape. While the visuals stun, it’s the character camaraderie that makes the movie click. Just like The Avengers, every member of the central team (which includes a cute roly-poly/pug hybrid, a baby con-artist, a boy-chef, a gentle mountain man, and a handful of acrobatic, monkey-like sidekicks) gets their moment to shine and chance to widen your smile.
Raya and the Dragon is simply outstanding and already a cinematic highpoint for 2021.
P.S. The short film that plays ahead of Raya, titled “Us Again,” is quite wonderful. It also showcases a lush color palette and a sweet, Up-like story that just makes you want to dance.