With so many streaming services popping up, making it difficult to decide on where to subscribe these days, sometimes it’s best to just own some of your favorite shows on disc.
The Mindy Project (Complete Series)
★★★★
TV-14, about 44 hours.
Available today on Blu-ray and DVD.
If you are not signed up for Hulu or haven’t seen the comedic brilliance of “The Mindy Project,” Mill Creek Entertainment has assembled all six seasons of the series for one slick 10-disc Blu-ray set.
Like “The Office” and “Friends,” “The Mindy Project” is comfort food TV. It’s the show that you watch so many times over and over that you put it on to lull you to sleep or if you need a pick-me-up. You don’t have to worry about grinding your teeth from its tension or it working your brain like Inception. It’s all smiles, charm, and grade-A comedy. It certainly has sharpened my wit.
“The Mindy Project” propelled star and creator Mindy Kaling from supporting player on “The Office” to one of the first Indian-American leads on television. It also was one of the first shows to leap from a traditional network (Fox) to a streaming service (Hulu), allowing Kaling to put her own twist on the sitcom format.
Her creative and comedic touch elevated a traditional doctor’s office hangout and romantic comedy send-up to a memorable and inspirational level. Like a double punch of Liz Lemon and Leslie Knope’s professional confidence mixed with the anxiety and competence of Miss Piggy, Kaling’s character (and show) is one of television’s best.
Everyone can find something to love, whether it’s the When Harry Met Sally-esque relationship of Mindy and Danny (Chris Messina) or the quotable lines provided by show-stealers Ilke Barinholtz and Adam Pally. How it handles social issues and everyday annoyances are so relatable and honest. So, while you’re grinning from ear to ear, you can also feel your brain expanding with knowledge and wisdom.
Extras: Mill Creek Entertainment’s 10-disc Blu-ray set includes deleted scenes and gag reels.
■
Doctor Sleep: Director’s Cut (★★★½) — During its theatrical run, I thought Doctor Sleep would greatly benefit from a longer runtime. It’s seldom that occurs, but the complexity of Stephen King’s novel warrants it. A lot is going on, and frankly, 152 minutes isn’t going to do all the story needs.
To much surprise, Warner Bros. has put together a 30-minute longer director’s cut. While it improves the pace of the film and lends more significance to what was on the screen before, the many weak spots remain.
There are enough moving parts in Doctor Sleep to make several different features out of it, and that’s the film’s ultimate flaw. As fascinating as it is to see the Shining character Dan Torrance (Ewan McGregor) all grown up and dealing with big boy problems, other storylines are happening simultaneously that thicken the plot.
One movie could have been strictly about the vampiric cult called True Knot (led by a scary-good Rebecca Ferguson) and how they have survived to see “empires rise and fall.” Another could have been about a gifted teenager (Emily Alyn Lind) who picks off pedophiles out of revenge. And lastly, a low-key drama could have focused on Dan overcoming addiction by helping the elderly at a nursing home cross over to the other side, which is where Dan (and the film) gets its name.
As is the case with many adaptations, the source material offers a more in-depth examination of the True Knot and the relationships among the members that would have made for a more satisfying experience. With all the new content in the director’s cut, they don’t give more room for the True Knot to shine. I learned more about the characters in the special features.
However, what the new footage does make better is the connection to The Shining. There are more scenes between little Danny and his mother (Alex Essoe) that cause the ending of the film to have more emotional impact. One scene that stands out happens early on when Dan is trying to forget a bad memory by placing it in one of the mental boxes that he uses to lock away the Overlook ghosts. What he learns from that moment speaks to the film’s overall meaning and message.
On the 4K release, viewers can watch the theatrical cut and three quality featurettes on the film’s making. In 4K, the film radiates with splendor and audible excellence. The blue-and-green color palette and heart pounding soundtrack serve the story’s unnerving tone. The director’s cut is located only on the Blu-ray.
Not rated, 180 minutes (director’s cut). Rated R, 152 minutes (theatrical cut).
Extras: The Warner Bros. Home Entertainment 4K disc release includes three behind-the-scenes and making-of featurettes.
“From Shining to Sleep” sees King and director Mike Flanagan looking back at the original novel and classic Stanley Kubrick film and discussing how they went into this continuation.
“The Making of Doctor Sleep: A New Vision” has the cast and crew talking about what they each brought to their roles. More specifically, Flanagan shares the complications he faced in bringing both the worlds of King and Kubrick together.
“Return to the Overlook” is the most impressive of the featurette trio because it shows how hard the filmmakers and actors worked to nail the look and feel of Kubrick’s film. Watching Flanagan be giddy around the Overlook Hotel set was complete joy. You get to see how careful and focused they were on the details. You’ll wish you could walk around the set yourself.
■
Waves (★★★★★) — No film in 2019 hit me harder than Trey Edward Shults’ Waves. It was the best film of last year, and it was sadly overlooked (especially the performances). Shults (It Comes at Night, Krisha) is a filmmaker who experiments with technique and drama reveals to unearth stowed-away feelings. There are elements to this film that helped me to articulate thoughts about my own hardships, and that’s a gift.
Using a diptych structure that tracks the emotional arc of a black suburban family, Shults subtly but powerfully illustrates how life’s pains, pressures and disappointments can bring us together just as much as tear us apart. Waves is a remarkable story of healing.
Rated R, 135 minutes.
Extras: The Lionsgate Blu-ray/DVD combo release contains an audio commentary with Shults and actor Kelvin Harrison Jr., a making-of featurette, a Q&A with director and cast, and deleted scenes.
■
Parasite (★★★★★) — Most of Bong Joon Ho’s films benefit from the viewer knowing very little going in, and Parasite is no exception. But to shed some light on its story, it centers on a suffering family of con artists, the Kims (Song Kang-ho, Jeong-eun Lee, Woo-shik Choi and So-dam Park), who each play a role in working for a well-off family, the Parks (Yeo-jeong Jo, Sun-kyun Lee, Ji-so Jung and Hyun-jun Jung). Before the Kim family members individually earned jobs working for the Parks, they were stealing Wi-Fi from nearby businesses. They even would open the windows of their low-level home to soak up free extermination from a street fumigator.
Watching all the tricks up the Kim family’s sleeves is what supplies Parasite with most of its intrigue.
From there, things get complicated. It becomes a crazy game of poker that is unlike anything you have ever seen. Don’t anticipate for the blood to run thick like in Ho’s other films, however. Parasite doesn’t try to go for broke in terms of scale. It’s much more reserved, and it primarily fuses complexity through its character arcs and not its narrative arcs. It’ll keep you on your toes and will have you hunkering down like a moth to a flame.
Rated R, 132 minutes.
Extras: The Universal Pictures Blu-ray release includes a Q&A with director Bong Joon Ho.
Last Christmas (★★½) — In one scene from the underappreciated 2011 romantic comedy Friends with Benefits, our central couple (played by Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake) are sitting down on the couch to watch a film from the same genre as the movie. It’s that cheesy kind where coincidences casually happen and the lovers say saccharine dialogue like they’re in “Rom-com: The Movie.” Kunis’ character can’t help but know every word while Timberlake rolls his eyes. The movie they are watching is pretty much Last Christmas.
You have a bumbling lead (Emilia Clarke) whose life is a mess until she meets Prince Charming (Henry Golding). Everything is also made around the music of the late singer-songwriter George Michael. (Hence the movie’s title.)
Last Christmas is like imagining the marriage between a Nicholas Sparks adaptation and the Will Smith movie Seven Pounds. The parallels between both those cinema lanes are perplexing. How the talents of director Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) and co-writer/actor Emma Thompson conjured something so middle-of-the-road like this is beyond me, especially with the actors they have attached.
That said, I can’t help but appreciate a forgettable rom-com (much like Kunis’ character in Friends with Benefits). I love to enjoy them for all the wrong reasons.
Rated PG-13, 102 minutes.
Extras: The Universal Pictures Blu-ray/DVD combo release features an audio commentary with Feig and co-writer/actor Emma Thompson, alternate opening and ending, deleted scenes, blooper reel, and several behind-the-scenes featurettes.
■
The House That Jack Built: Director’s Cut (★★★★) — Provocateur Lars von Trier’s latest film The House That Jack Built is about as disturbing and upsetting as movies come. It’s like Michael Haneke’s Funny Games had a baby with Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer. No joy can be found in it. The only goals are to provoke and test you on whether or not you can forget it. I don’t see many people leaving this one in the rearview. It’s here to stay.
The film is sectioned off into five parts (or incidences). It’s centered on different murders committed by arch-sociopath Jack (Matt Dillon). Each crime is a piece of art. Jack wants to stand out and be remembered.
Outside a crime documentary, The House That Jack Built is about as close as gets to feeling like you’re getting inside the head of a serial killer. You see the planning of it, the act itself, how Jack turns the murder into art and the getaway. You see slain kids and a woman’s breasts get cut off. It’s downright awful.
So, why is this worth recommending?
I don’t think everyone should see this. It’s a traumatic experience where I admittedly fast-forwarded through certain scenes. But there are places that the film goes to between the events that give it weight. Most of the film has a conversation between Jack and a mysterious, psychiatrist-like man played over it. When that mystery is revealed, it steps to another level (most notably during the epilogue).
At a certain point, you may become numb to it and will be able to push through. The commentary laid over is too compelling to ignore. Enter with caution — or run far, far away.
Not rated, 152 minutes (director’s cut). Rated R, 151 minutes (theatrical cut).
Extras: The two-disc Scream Factory Blu-ray (available through shoutfactory.com/shop) includes both the theatrical and director’s cut of the film, a trailer, a director’s introduction, and interview with Von Trier.
Also releasing this week on Blu-ray and DVD: Boyz n the Hood (1991) on 4K, Dragonheart: Vengeance, Grandisle, The Nightingale, Playing with Fire, Rabid (2019), Trauma Center and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: The Complete Series.