If you need a few horror goodies before loading up on (your kids’) treats, Arrow Video and Scream Factory are set to release spectacular visions on collector’s editions ahead of Halloween.
American Werewolf in London (★★★★)
Rated R, 97 minutes.
Available Tuesday on Blu-ray through Arrow Video.
Every once and awhile, Arrow Video will go all out on a movie. It will include an inch-thick cardboard slipcover that looks like it could stop a bullet, new art designs, a newly restored feature from the original camera negative, a slew of bonus features, a poster, collectible postcards and a multi-page booklet filled with all kinds of images and writings.
Thankfully, Arrow gives 1981’s An American Werewolf in London the treatment it deserves with craft and care.
An American Werewolf in London is (arguably) one of the best horror-comedies out there. Directed by John Landis (The Blues Brothers and the “Thriller” music video), the film strikingly balances a tone that will unnerve you just as much as it will make you laugh — sometimes together in the same scene.
It’s an expertly fashioned creeper that could have been so standard if it were not for the perfectly-tuned characters, award-winning creature effects and minimal reveal techniques. Like Steven Spielberg in Jaws, Landis lets audiences’ imaginations run away with them. It would have been unwise of Landis to make you well acquainted with the werewolf. Instead, he gives you samples and lets it all hang out when needed (including the film’s best scene, outside an adult movie theater in a city street).
There’s also so much underneath the surface. The film incorporates ideas of post-traumatic stress disorder, the grieving process, fear of death and new love. Each of these components serves this story’s system of terror. They all raise the stakes for what’s to come, providing a significant impact when it does. If a few dated jokes and a particular decision with the film’s ending were gutted, Landis’s film would be next to impeccable.
Extras: The Arrow Video boxed collector’s edition (available for pre-order through the mvdshop.com) includes audio commentaries, a riveting feature-length documentary about the film’s inspirations and making (learning how long Landis had been working on getting the film to screen is certainly worth being a full doc), a horde of new interviews, archival featurettes, outtakes, image galleries, trailers and a collector’s booklet and poster.
The Blob (HHH ½) The 1988 remake of 1958’s The Blob, starring Kevin Dillon and Shawnee Smith, gave me one of my most vivid nightmares. It stems from a scene when a restaurant dishwasher is trying to unclog a drain only to be violently sucked through it by its titular monster. So, yes. The imagery of this film will make you bite your nails, even today.
The Blob doesn’t generate the suspense it needs to be a notable horror film. The scenes where the amorphous alien kills everything in its path gets the job done with solid action and first-rate gore. It’s the connective scenes that lack the tension. That may be mostly do to the under-delivered performances. It was the ‘80 after all, and sometimes (if you’re lucky) a story can cancel that out. (Just look at Chuck Russell’s other movie, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors). However, in The Blob, the plot proves that there’s much more for the actors to hurdle over.
Overall, it remains a fun and campy B-movie with high-grade visual effects.
Rated R, 95 minutes.
Extras: The Scream Factory collector’s edition (available for pre-order through shoutfactory.com/shop) includes an undoubtedly Purple Rain-inspired cardboard slipcover and artwork design (by Joel Robinson). It stands out with its purple color palette and character illustrations. A lot of guns, flamethrowers, people wearing hazmat suits and being swallowed by the Blob.
The special features come with an audio commentary with the filmmakers (moderated by director Joe Lynch, in one of the highlight extras), an audio commentary with Shawnee Smith, many interviews with the cast and crew, a formerly released audio commentary with Chuck Russell and producer/film historian Ryan Turek (he’s working on the Halloween sequel right now), an isolated score track, behind-the-scenes footage and a theatrical trailer.
Two Evil Eyes (HHH) How exciting of an opportunity it was to have the late George Romero team up with fellow horror maestro Dario Argento (1977’s Suspiria) to make an two-part shock-a-thon. Similarly to the 2007 Grindhouse film (featuring the work of genre greats Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez), there are pluses and minuses to 1990’s Two Evil Eyes.
Argento’s Edgar Allan Poe-esque film is more subdued and raises fascinating questions about life between Earth and Heaven. Romero’s story has an energy to it that only gets crazier as it progresses.
Originally, as the special features on the three-disc Blue Underground collector’s edition make known, Argento set out to recruit Romero, John Carpenter, Wes Craven and Stephen King. But only Romero was available, which led to a scaled down film with pacing problems. Although both films occasionally make their marks, an expansive anthology approach would have given this classic status.
Despite being an all-together letdown, Two Evil Eyes is a rewarding experience for patient fans of these filmmakers.
Not rated, 120 minutes.
Extras: The Blue Underground three-disc collector’s edition (available for preorder through mvdshop.com) includes a remarkable thick-cased packaging. Anytime Blue Underground puts out a collector’s release, my ears perk up. Their three-disc Blu-rays tend to have reversible artwork and a stunning lenticular slipcover. Two Evil Eyes’ slip (fittingly) sees two eyes moving from side-to-side and a skeleton arm swaying with a pocket watch in hand.
The special features are loaded with interviews from the filmmakers and stars. The interviews average around 9-15 minutes. Filmmakers such as special make-up effects supervisor Tom Savini takes you on a personal tour around his home, while the producers, writers and actors speak about their contributions and experiences.
Disc one contains the feature film and a handful of extras (including an audio commentary and photo galleries). Disc two is dedicated to all the interviews. And disc three is a CD of the original motion picture soundtrack by Pino Donaggio.
Don’t forget about the collectible booklet with a new essay by journalist and former Fangoria Magazine Editor-in-Chief Michael Gingold.
Ringu (HHHH) This is a story that scarred those who had VHS players back in the day. The idea of the movie is that you pop in a tape that shows you a discordant string of disturbing images and informs that you have seven days to live unless you pass along the tape to someone else. You better not be stubborn or dismissive, either, because in a week’s time you are going to be buried six-feet deep. It’s a dead-simple premise that is extremely effective.
Most people in America are likely familiar with the 2002 English-language remake, titled The Ring. But it was the 1998 original Japanese adaptation that let its wet hair down first, and I’d say it’s the better version of the two. Compared to Gore Verbinski’s American Interpretation (which is fine), filmmaker Hideo Nakata knows how to build dread properly.
It’s a terrifying thought to know darkness awaits you and not knowing how to stop it. You can only hope for the best, but the wait is the real horror. The unseen monster is the scariest of all. That anticipation is what solidifies Ringu’s position on the genre platform. Plus, the characters pack a greater punch.
Unrated, 115 minutes.
Extras: The Arrow Video collector’s edition from Arrow Video (available for pre-order through mvdshop.com) includes all kinds of brand-new features. There’s a beautiful cover design (with newly commissioned artwork and a reversible side featuring the original look), an audio commentary with film historian David Kalat, interviews from critics and filmmakers sharing their views on the Ringu series, an interview with author and critic Kat Ellinger on the career of Nakata, a video essay by author and critic Alexandra Heller-Nicolas on the series’ evolution, the entire clip of the video on the tape and theatrical trailers.
The Wizard of Oz (HHHHH) What can I say that hasn’t already been said about how wonderful this 1939 classic is? The Wizard of Oz has survived the test of time, and it still can warm hearts and teach new viewers lessons. Now the film is available in glorious 4K Ultra HD.
What’s special about the quality upgrade is the irony of how the film introduced many audiences to color. It’s a story that begins in a sepia tone (to represent old cinema), and then, all of a sudden, we’re no longer in Kansas and color greets us. The color pops in 4K. The level of detail may distract some movie watchers (most notably when you can spot obvious background paintings and studio doors); however, that’s part of the appeal. It’s like being transported back in time to see how the early days of cinema made magic. No computers — just cameras, scissors and tape, along with incredible talents.
The Wizard of Oz dazzles in its increased pixel presentation. So, allow its look and narrative to shower you and your family with gifts. There’s a reason it’s one of the most loved movies of all-time: It puts a smile on your face and reminds you there’s no place like home.
Rated G, 102 minutes.
Extras: The 4K Ultra HD release includes an audio commentary featuring historian John Ficke with Barbara Freed-Saltzman (daughter of acclaimed lyricist and film producer Arthur Freed) and the film’s cast and crew. Additional materials feature a making-of, an illustrated video storybook, a profile and still gallery, a sing-along feature, music and effects tracks, and promo items.
The Swan Princess (HHH) Sony Pictures is celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Swan Princess by releasing it in the high definition format for the first time.
Here’s a movie I watched over and over as a kid. It had all the ingredients to capture my interests as a child: a classic fairytale story (of forbidden love, family clashes, deception and kooky sidekicks); hand-drawn animation and lots of upbeat songs. It may have its moments that will raise parents’ eyebrows (a villainous plot of an evil uncle wanting to marry his niece), but then again, what classic animated movie doesn’t have its problems from a 2019 perspective?
The Swan Princess holds a dear place in my heart. It doesn’t hold up as well as it used to (especially certain lines), but there’s so much charm on display that it warrants sharing it with a new generation. It shines with its HD glow, too.
Rated G, 89 minutes.
Extras: The 25th anniversary edition includes a retrospective featurette that has the filmmakers looking back on the experience of making the film and what impact it has had on their lives and careers (I guess director Richard Rich cannot speak without having cue cards like Michael Bay), a special making-of featurette and five sing-alongs (they’re good songs, too).
Also releasing this week on Blu-ray and DVD: Batman Beyond: The Complete Series; Godzilla: The Showa-Era Films (1954-1975, a Criterion Collection release); It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) on 4K; A Man of a Thousand Faces (1957, an Arrow Academy release) and Red Heat (1988) on 4K.