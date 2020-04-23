If Tiger King taught us anything, it’s that we can’t seem to get enough of crime shows. Every few months – sometimes weeks – there’s a new show or documentary series that comes around to ignite a sensation. While not all crime shows are as much of a romp as the feud between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, there are a few titles in this week’s home viewing column that buck wild.
Criminal Minds: The Complete Series
Not rated, about 229 hours.
Available today on DVD.
★★★★
The best kind of crime shows have twisted and charming reliability. Continuous arcs are great, like Mindhunter and True Detective. However, it’s also nice when a heinous fictional crime show has the promise (for the most part) of wrapping up neatly within an hour. The good guys catch the bad guys, and sometimes Shemar Moore follows Matthew McConaughey’s lead and removes his shirt. That’s Criminal Minds for you, in a nutshell.
It’s astonishing how addicting and well-crafted this series is. After a 15-season run, which concluded earlier this year, the past decade and a half found creative and compelling ways to showcase a revolving cast (including Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, and the scene-stealing Kirsten Vangsness) of FBI agents tracking down serial killers. Of course, crime shows have evolved since 2005. But for its time, the series mixed up the crime-of-the-week formula for a fresh taste.
Criminal Minds stuck out in the crowded field for many reasons. It has tremendous attention to detail. It richly digs into the lives of its characters and highlights the psychological toll of working in a division that takes on a person. Because of this analytical approach, viewers can genuinely be disturbed by what they are watching.
It steers clear of being a mere procedural drama that glosses over the larger issues at hand. So much is baked into its law enforcement excursions. But not so much that you feel like your mental gymnastics are losing balance. It finds the sweet spot, with some incredibly emotional plotlines (the series finale and anything involving Hotch’s family), creepy (Aubrey Plaza’s stint), and ones that keep you up all night (like episode 7 of the first season).
CBS Home Entertainment marks the end of an era by compiling all 15 seasons into one magnificent DVD collection. Across four two-inch-thick packages, 85 discs and one housing box, fans and completionists can relive the terror, joy, and love within 300 heart-pounding episodes. Additionally, there are over 17 hours of behind-the-scenes featurettes, deleted and extended scenes, on-air promos, audio commentaries, gag reels, and more.
There are two documentaries worthy of note (for those who’ve kept up with owning the previously-released box sets or individual seasonal outings): the retrospective Heart & Soul (featuring cast and crew interviews discussing the long run of the series and its ending) and The Finish Line (a making-of special about the final season). Tugging harder at the heartstrings is a video that contains a table read with the cast for the series finale. You can see everyone's reactions before the cameras rolled, capturing the raw emotion and love sewn into the series’ fabric.
Considering you’re getting all 15 seasons in one economically priced package (currently $140 on Amazon Prime — nearly $10 per season), it's a remarkable deal. Although the series is only presented in a full-screen format with no additional bonus content, CBS consolidates a fantastic series. It's grand enough to spend the next several weeks hanging out with the fine folks of the Behavioral Analysis Unit.
Police Squad! (★★★½) - Taking the crime genre more into the ridiculous arena is the short-lived 1982 series Police Squad!, starring Leslie Nielsen as an ace detective who’s up against the criminal foes of the big city.
Piloted by many of the creatives behind the Naked Gun and Airplane! movies, the cult classic spoof series packs hilarious sight gags and IQ-damaging dialogue into six episodes. (It was, unfortunately, canceled after four of its chapters had aired.) It slaps a goofy smile on your face that just won’t quit.
From its laugh-out-loud intro (featuring Abraham Lincoln rewriting the history of his death and episode names that don’t match the 1950’s-style crime noir narration) to its freeze-frame fadeouts, Police Squad! squeezes every ounce of comedic juice out of its setting and characters. You’ll find yourself laughing randomly throughout the day from its stupid brilliance.
My only recommendation when watching this satirical 1980s sitcom – which has been brewed for fresh consumption on Blu-ray by CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Media Distribution – is watching two episodes at a time. This kind of comedy is comparable to chowing down on pasta (or, at least it is for me). After a while, the flavor becomes too much, and it needs to be refrigerated for later consumption. Pace yourself, and enjoy the great special features, also.
Not rated, about 150 minutes.
Extras: The single-disc Blu-ray (available on Amazon Prime for $18) includes audio commentaries for select episodes, an interview with Nielsen, a special on the freeze frames, a gag reel, casting tests, image galleries, an amazing list of celebrity death shots, and production memo highlights.
The Gentlemen (★★★) - In his new shoot-’em-up, The Gentlemen, filmmaker Guy Ritchie once again examines the seedy underbelly of England’s small-time criminal element. It’s not exactly profound work, nor does it have much to say. If you’ve seen Ritchie’s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, you’ve pretty much seen all his British gangster flicks. And yet, as the director returns for another swig of the formula in which he’s tasted success, you may feel a fairly satisfied grin surface.
Populated with Ritchie’s usual flares of sharped-dressed men pointing weapons and spitting C-bombs at one another amid extravagant double-crosses (maybe even triple), The Gentlemen is a slapped-together feature of felonious high jinks. It’s fixed on Hugh Grant’s waggish tabloid private-eye character seemingly sharing a tale of great fiction to a criminal fixer (Charlie Hunnam). But as the fire is turned up during the story’s events, the more it resembles the truth between the men and the parties they associate with.
To attempt to break down how bumbling, low-life characters — like the ones Jeremy Strong, Tom Wu and the scene-stealing Colin Farrell portray — fit into all this would require thumbtacks and string. There are so many cooks in the kitchen that it’ll make your head spin. The fact that the movie is told in a storytelling fashion only further intertwines its double-helix appearance. Even the characters are confused by what’s happening. So maybe we shouldn’t read too much into everything. Just roll with the punches.
As much as I would have liked to have seen deeper character dives (such as the titular gents confronting each other to cause audiences to question how they think and feel), The Gentlemen is a riot. It may slip your mind as the year goes on, but for an early year release, there aren’t as many wrinkles in its pressing as you’d think. It’s just a secondhand store-bought product.
Rated R, 114 minutes.
4K quality: Universal Home Entertainment delivers The Gentlemen to 4K UHD with a splendid two-disc 4K, Blu-ray, and digital release. This transfer is a rousing success in large part because of cinematographer Alan Stewart’s work to give the film a look and feel of perfectly dusted mahogany. The image is splashed with rich browns and touches of lively colors, primarily from the fabrics within McConaughey and Strong’s closets. The color palette is nicely amplified while also preserving the lavish primaries, boosting black levels, and balancing the whites with nuance. Any scenes with Farrell’s Coach character and his team of track-suited evil-doers especially look good. The sun-drenched sequences have pleasant polish.
Sound-wise, the Dolby Atmos audio mix cleanly brings together the dialogue, narration, score, and sound effects. Levels are smooth, without any need for monitoring.
Extras: Sadly, there’s not much to the special features. They feel like last-minute additions from electronic press kit files. The behind-the-scenes featurette is so quick and without information that it’s embarrassing. The two thoughtless specials, titled “Best Gentlemanly Quips” and “Glossary of Cannabis,” are just a collection of back pats on Ritchie’s part. Rounding off is a mere photo gallery. While these are also located on the 4K disc (usually they’re only on the Blu-ray), little care was put into this.
Fantasy Island: Unrated Cut (★★★) - From Truth or Dare director Jeff Wadlow comes the Blumhouse-produced Fantasy Island, a horror film adaptation of the campy TV series that featured a magical resort that grants visitors their wishes for a price. The film cast includes Maggie Q, Michael Peña, and Lucy Hale, among other notable talents.
The film is admittedly nothing to dream about, but it’s a hell of a lot of fun. If you moderate your expectations and prepare yourself for something that feels as if it came out 20 years ago, then you’ll have a solid time with it. It resembles a more violent version of James Gunn’s Scooby-Doo movies mixed with elements from the remakes of House at Haunted Hill and 13 Ghosts. Like those works, they were enjoyable when you were young, but they haven’t aged well. That said, you have a soft spot for their stupidity anyway.
Both the unrated and theatrical versions are 104 minutes. There are no bonus features with the digital release of the film. The physical disc releases on May 12.
Like a Boss (★★) - This comedy had a lot going well for it — a great cast and a plot akin to The Devil Wears Prada, which is a well-suited environment to poke fun at the world of fashion. Regrettably, the horns are hardly sharp here, and the result is mostly forgettable.
Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne portray two friends who start a cosmetics company together. Soon, they learn they’re about half a million dollars in debt. That’s when a make-up mogul (an over-the-top Salma Hayek) enters to save their necks by giving them a buyout offer. They accept, but all she wants to do is poach their ideas for her own self-gain. That means war.
It’s sad when such funny people clip their wings for dribble like this. There are a few sparks of comedy here and there between Haddish and Byrne, but it’s too few and far between. Scenes like the gals smoking pot in a baby’s room, while a joint falls in the crib, are hardly anything to even produce a pity laugh over. It’s all so desperate for comedy. Nothing is refreshing, and it wastes its talent and premise. It’s third grade material with an R-rating slapped on it.
Rated R, 82 minutes.
Extras: The two-disc Blu-ray/DVD combo includes deleted scenes and two featurettes with the cast. At least, the bonus content steps up to the plate a little bit more.
Also available on disc: 30 Rock: The Complete Series; Bad Boys for Life; The Curse of the Werewolf (1961, a Scream Factory release); The Last Full Measure; and The Turning.