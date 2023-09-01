Rodent
Buy Now

A rodent was among the costumed guests at Dentonpalooza in 2021. The event started as a joke, but is now gearing up for its third year and has raised more than $22,000 for local nonprofits since it started.

 Maria Crane/For the DRC

Joey Liechty is proud to say he has invested in a T-shirt cannon for year’s iteration of Dentonpalooza.

“So if you want [Dentonpalooza] T-shirts, we’ll be shooting them out into the crowd throughout the evening,” Liechty told the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Dentonpalooza lineup

Dentonpalooza 3 lineup will feature artist Sarah Jaffe, the rained-out drone show that we missed for July Fourth, and more Denton oddities. The show is set for Oct. 28 at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached at juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags