Joey Liechty is proud to say he has invested in a T-shirt cannon for year’s iteration of Dentonpalooza.
“So if you want [Dentonpalooza] T-shirts, we’ll be shooting them out into the crowd throughout the evening,” Liechty told the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Liechty — also known as DJ Yeahdef — has unveiled the lineup for Dentonpalooza 3, a celebration of Denton’s quirks and oddities hosted at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios. The third annual event is scheduled for Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.
What started out as a joke has become an event that champions Denton’s wacky, wild, unique and beautiful sights and sounds.
The lineup poster for year three, released Thursday, looks like it’s promoting any other festival, but upon a closer read, many of the acts actually represent a number of local inside jokes.
“Rained-out drone show,” for example, represents the Fourth of July celebration that wasn’t. The city planned for lighted drones to take over the sky above the Square, but the performance was canceled due to an unexpected downpour.
Now, Dentonpalooza hopes to try again.
“There will be drones,” Liechty said in a phone interview. “I promise they will not get canceled, wink, wink.”
“Jeopardy clue”? Well, Denton found its way to Jeopardy recently in an answer about the birthplace of Texas toast.
“Miss Universe”? Newly crowned pageant queen R’Bonney Gabriel is a University of North Texas alum.
Of course, “Osteria il Muro waitlist” is in reference to the Italian restaurant whose reservations get booked at hyper speed.
Here’s what locals can expect in the third iteration of the wacky event.
What to expect at Dentonpalooza
The previous two iterations of the event were a little more seat-of-the-pants, organizers admit. “We haven’t had some of the crazy last-minute stuff that we had to do in the last years because we took a little bit more planning this time around,” Liechty said.
Last year’s Dentonpalooza had a Unitarian pastor blessing the crowd, a witch show, a wrestling match and a surprise performance from “Tiger Head Keyboard Dude,” Josh Musgrove.
While the Oct. 28 event does have its oddities, it really will feature actual local music artists, too. This includes singer-songwriter Sarah Jaffe, who got her start in Denton and will headline the event. Other artists include Shaolin Death Squad, Smothered, Blüberry Tüesday and DJ Ju$trill.
“We’re so thrilled to have [Jaffe] play at her hometown in Denton,” Liechty said.
This year will have a sort of a spooky vibe since it’ll take place three days before Halloween. Liechty said he tries to encourage attendees to dress up for the event every year, but usually, no one does.
With the proximity to Halloween, he hopes to get more people to dress up. On top of that, there will be a costume contest with a $666 prize for the winner.
“This time, there’s no excuse [not to dress up] because it’s Halloween,” Liechty said.
Liechty encourages people to arrive early for the Sidewalk Chalk Art Expo at 4:30 p.m.
“We’re going to be giving away chalk, and we expect the entire outdoor area of Rubber Gloves to be completely covered in chalk,” he said.
Denton home cook Anthony Langston, who recently competed in Hulu’s cooking competition Secret Chef, will participate in a blind taste test of cheese. He’s the culinary director at Ten:One Artisan Cheese shop in downtown Denton, and will show off his cheese skills at the event.
“We’re going to have him smell the cheese and taste the cheese and see if we can identify the cheese without sight,” Liechty said.
All of the oddities are for charity
While attendees can enjoy the wacky entertainment, the event donates ticket sales to charity. Dentonpalooza has raised over $22,000 for charity, organizers said.
Ticket sales will go toward the Denton Music and Arts Collaborative, a nonprofit focused on subsidizing health care coverage for local musicians and artists, and Leukemia Texas, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of Texans facing leukemia through direct financial support.
Tickets will cost $20.
- 4 p.m.: Doors open
- 4:30 p.m.: Sidewalk Chalk Art Expo and DJ Ju$trill
- 6 p.m.: Blüberry Tüesday
- 7 p.m.: Gary: Dog Mayor Re-Election Kickoff
- 7:15 p.m.: Smothered
- 8:10 p.m.: Protesting with Fred Flintsone
- 8:15 p.m.: “Do You Know Your Cheese” with Secret Chef Lanky
- 8:45 p.m.: The Ghost of Festivals Past — T-shirt cannon
- 9 p.m.: Shaolin Death Squad
- 10:15 p.m.: $666 Costume Contest with Taffeta Darling
- 11:30 p.m.: The Ghost of Festivals Past — T-shirt cannon
- 11:45 p.m.: Sarah Jaffe
