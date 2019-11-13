The weekend has a buffet of arts. There’s a little something for all ages.
Romeo & Juliet
Presented by Denton Community Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $25 for adults; $20 for seniors and $15 for students. $11 tickets for Thursday performance only. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
Co-directors Bonnie McCormick and Betty Kay Seibt lightly modernized Shakespeare’s popular Romeo and Juliet for this Denton Community Theatre staging.
In the original, a pair of wealthy families in Verona, Italy, in the late 1500s have disrupted the city with their long-simmering feud. The Capulets and Montagues have been cautioned by the Prince to stop brawling in public. The stakes go sky-high when Romeo Montague and Juliet Capulet fall in love and elope in secret. Lord Capulet promises Juliet to Count Paris, and his nephew, Tybalt, starts a fatal brawl that ends when Romeo kills Tybalt.
In Denton Community Theatre’s staging, the story takes place on the Texas-Mexico border in the late 1700s. The Montoyas and the Cordovas are both building open range cattle empires, and Catholicism is an uneasy discipline Friar Lawrence uses to tamp the battling family’s passions down. His secrecy and complicity aids and abets the teenage lovers’ mania.
Pops ‘Potpourri’
Lewisville Lake Symphony’s fall concert. 7:30 p.m. Friday at Medical City Lewisville Grand Theater, 100 N. Charles St. in Lewisville. $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $10 students. Visit www.lewisvillesymphony.org.
A Sousa march, the “Skater’s Waltz,” Sibelius’ Finlandia, and Aaron Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man — these are just a few of the familiar melodies that the Lewisville Lake Symphony will perform in this weekend’s concert.
The fall concert is among the most popular for the symphony. Titled “Potpourri,” the fall concert features audience favorites from the symphony’s repertoire. “Maestro Ming’s Musical Moments” provide a bonus as music director and conductor Adron Ming discusses each selection with the audience and offers tidbits of information about each piece to set the stage for the music.
Photography by Suzanne McLeod’s Advanced Placement art students from Flower Mound High School will be on display in the lobby and can be viewed before the concert and during intermission.
Paranormal Cirque
7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. $15-$15, with $5 off for tickets purchased on Levels 1-3 by calling 941-704-8572 to get the promotional code. Visit www.paranormalcirque.com.
Paranormal Cirque fuses traditional circus elements with a dark theme. It’s presented by Cirque Italia, which returns to Denton to stage a horror-themed circus including dance, illusion and humor. The circus is a horror story with dark and erotic elements. The show includes the Wheel of Death, aerial silks performances, six men on horizontal bars, comedy sketches and dance.
The show includes adult language and content as well as sexually oriented humor. Patrons under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult.