Dining & Treats
The Chestnut Tree
107 W. Hickory St. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. Reservations recommended by calling 940-591-9475. See the menu: http://bit.ly/36ZaZjJ.
The Classic Cafe at Roanoke
504 N. Oak St. in Roanoke. Three-course Valentine’s Day dinner. See the menu: http://bit.ly/39megeL. Limited seating available 8:45 p.m. and later Friday. Reservations required at www.theclassiccafe.com.
940’s Kitchen & Cocktails
219 W. Oak St. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday Enjoy a three-course Valentine’s Day Dinner (including a dessert and sparkling wine) for $50 per person. See the menu: http://bit.ly/3bduw3l. Reservations recommended at www.940s.com.
Events
Valentine’s Day at the Arcade
Free Play Denton, 505 W. Hickory St. 3 p.m. to close Friday. $15 at the door.
Enjoy this cheap date night (remember the full menu of craft beer taps) at Denton’s vintage arcade. With each admission, attendees get two drink tickets for beer up to $7, two authentic vintage school Valentine’s Day cards (while supplies last). Admission gets patrons the typical unlimited play on cherished arcade games.
Valentine Camp
6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at Explorium, 5800 N. I-35, Suite 214. $15 per child. Register at www.exploriumdenton.org.
Drop-and-play event for kids at Denton’s children’s museum, freeing you up for a night out with your sweetheart. Pizza, crafts and fun for children ages 4 and older (maximum of four kids per family). Drop off as early as 6:30 p.m. and pick up no later than 9 p.m.
A Celebration of Love & Art
7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center. Registration deadline has passed.
The Greater Denton Arts Council and Explorium children’s museum join forces to host a Valentine’s Day party for the whole family.
Chocolate and Lovers
7:30 p.m. Friday at Denton Community Theatre’s Black Box Theatre at Golden Triangle Mall. Sold out.
Romantic evening of love letters and sentimental songs performed by local singers and actors, plus a chocolate lover’s dream assortment of goodies and a gift.
Liberty Christian School’s Daddy/Daughter Dance
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Christian School, 1301 U.S. Highway 377. $40 per couple; $10 for each additional daughter. Register at www.libertychristian.com/daughterdance.
Fathers and their preschool- to elementary-aged daughters are cordially invited to dress up and attend an evening filled with dancing, fun, cookies and punch at Liberty Christian School’s transformed Lower School gymnasium, sponsored by the Liberty Dance Team. Every girl will receive a tiara.
SCRAP Denton’s Palentine’s Day Dance
8 p.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Visit scrapdenton.org/events.
SCRAP Denton gives some love to the platonic crowd with a friendly dance. The dance party and winter fundraiser is a night of dancing, art, crafts, costumes, photos, snacks, drinks and music.
The night promises dance-worthy sounds from Denton artist Kind Beats, local act Breezeomatic, Sum Bloke, YSA and DJs from a local salon called Something Modern. Friends can compete in the dynamic duos costume contest, and a silent auction and raffle will feature goods from local businesses. Attendees can nosh on snacks and desserts from local restaurants, and a photo booth will preserve the night.
While you celebrate the love of best friends forever, dollars from your ticket sale will help the creative reuse nonprofit continue its operations, programs, scholarships and community involvement.