As the novel coronavirus pandemic shut down gatherings of 50, and then 10, local couples looking forward to spring and summer weddings knew they weren’t going to have the ceremonies they’d put hundreds of hours into planning.
Mimosas & matrimony
Jordan Deering and Shelby Wiley were counting down the days to their wedding on April 26.
Then news hit of the novel coronavirus. As COVID-19 cases began to appear in the U.S., Deering said it was clear she and Shelby would have to improvise.
Deering and Wiley met through their mutual friend Kelbi Callaway three years ago.
“We were both working for Seven Mile Cafe,” Deering said. “I was working at the Denton location as a server. Shelby was working as a kitchen staff member at the Seven Mile over in Highland Village.”
Both Deering and Wiley were among a group Callaway invited out for drinks.
“Out of like 10 people she reached out to, Shelby and I were the only ones who showed up, along with her sister Kenzi,” Deering said. “We all went to East Side and had a few rounds. Shelby and I really, really hit it off.”
Deering said their relationship was “really platonic at the beginning.” They bonded over work and over their love of brunch, among other things. Deering said there really wasn’t a romantic spark at first.
“It wasn’t until several months into our friendship that someone asked if we were dating,” Deering said. “We were like, ‘No, we’re just really great friends.’ It wasn’t until someone asked that we even thought of it. That put the idea in my mind.”
Wiley and Deering talked about it, and like so many other things they agreed on, they agreed they ought to try dating.
“We’ve been together ever since,” Deering said.
Deering said she and Wiley talked about getting married.
“The funny thing is, in talking about it, Shelby always said, ‘I want you to be the one to ask me,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, OK.’ I was good with that,” Deering said.
Months later, she was spending a lot of time helping her mother care for Deering’s grandfather, who was suffering from Lewy body dementia, a form of dementia that affects movement, behavior, thinking and mood.
“I describe it as being like taking care of a 2-year old in an 80-year-old’s body,” Deering said. “We were living with my mom and helping to care for him. In the middle of all of that, I didn’t think that was the most romantic gesture to make. I was waiting for all of that to pass.”
In February 2019, she said her mother made the difficult decision move him into assisted listing. Their caretaking tasks eased right in time for Valentine’s Day.
“Shelby said she didn’t really have any big Valentine’s Day plans,” Deering said.
That turned out to be a fib. Wiley took Deering on a zipline adventure. Behind the scenes, Wiley’s mother was driving to North Texas from San Antonio. She met with Deering’s mother, and the two rushed to a local Market Street to pick up a charcuterie board and gather a few friends and family at home. While the couple drank celebratory margaritas at a Tex-Mex restaurant, friends and family were preparing for a surprise. They got home, and Wiley surprised her.
“She went down on one knee and said, ‘Will you marry me?’” Deering said.
She accepted.
“It was so special for Shelby for her mom to be there,” she said. “Ironically, it was less than 10 people at the party. It was the two of us, our moms, Kelbi, who introduced us, and the person she was dating at the time.”
Working out and making a connection
The Rev. Lucas Pinckard had been a missionary in Canada before coming to Denton County to be the senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Lake Dallas. He’d recently lost a good friend to suicide. He was grieving the loss in 2018, but he was doing his best to keep up his routine. Which included early morning workouts at the gym.
Every morning, when he walked in, the first person he’d see was Kirsten Corporon.
“I had to get up every morning at 3:45 a.m. so I could get to the gym at 4:45 a.m. and open in time for all those crazy people who work out at 5 a.m.,” Kirsten Pinckard said. “Lucas was one of those crazy people.”
Lucas Pinckard said Kirsten’s upbeat greeting lifted his spirits.
“She was always there and had such a great attitude during what was such a difficult time for me,” he said. “I decided to ask her out. We went to lunch. We both found out our ages were different than we thought they were. I thought she was a little bit older, and she thought I was a little bit younger.”
Lucas Pinckard is 34, and Kirsten will turn 22 on Friday.
“We talked about the age difference, and became really good friends,” he said.
In 2019, Lucas had to have surgery on his knee to repair his ACL and some other tendons. Recovery required him to be off of his feet. Kirsten volunteered to drop by and walk his dogs.
“And then it just so happened she started coming over earlier and the dogs started getting walked less,” Lucas Pinckard said. “That’s when we really talked about whether the age difference was a big deal or not.”
It wasn’t a big deal, they decided. “I joke that God had to slow him down so that I could get to know him,” Kirsten said.
Change of plans
For Deering and Wiley, once Denton County officials announced that groups of 10 or less were the only gatherings permitted in public, the couple knew they weren’t getting hitched on April 26.
The Pinckards got word that their wedding venue was postponing their April 25 date to August.
Both couples had to think fast.
Deering and Wiley are now planning to wed on July 26 — or they might get married before then and have the reception on July 26. “It’s still kind of up in the air,” Deering said.
The women planned to celebrate at the Monroe Pearson, a hip and recently renovated wedding and event venue in downtown Denton. They had about 150 people planning to attend.
The Pinckards invited 600 people to their wedding, and expected 400 to attend.
The Pinckards decided to marry in the parking lot of their church on March 22, with their immediate and extended families watching from their cars. Kirsten’s family watched from an open hatchback “like they were at the beach.” Lucas’ family parked and cracked their windows to hear the ceremony broadcast over speakers. His sister had been in India, and had been self-quarantined to protect others, so the cracked windows were another measure to keep the family safe.
The Pinckards livestreamed the ceremony for their friends — and anyone who follows the church Facebook page and happened to catch the video.
Deering said she sometimes feels disappointed that her and Wiley’s big day was scuttled by a global pandemic. But then they remember: They’re alive, in love, together and healthy.
“There are people dying right now, and they are all alone. They can’t have the people they love most near them,” Deering said. “It’s really heartbreaking. And this just isn’t all that bad. Sure, it’s inconvenient, but other people are hurting right now. Other people are losing the people they love.”
Kirsten Pinckard said she and Lucas were interviewed via video for a group of churches that are trying to handle wedding cancellations and postponements. Brides might bear the brunt of the rescheduling, and Kirsten said she recommends drilling down to the essentials.
“For me, because of everything that was changing over and over and over, just writing out the things that were really, really important helped a lot,” she said. “I’m not all about the really frilly stuff. I want it to look pretty, but what was important was that my family was there. Just having my people there so they could experience that monumental moment with me, that’s what mattered. But writing out what you have to have, that’s really important. We’re going to have a big party later.”
Lucas Pinckard said changing plans was disappointing in some ways, but affirming in others.
“It’s about getting to spend the rest of your life with this other person,” he said. “That’s what really matters. So you figure out how to make it happen. And then, just once you figure out how you want to do it and when you want to do, remember that. ... It almost feels like we got away with something, because we got to move it up.”