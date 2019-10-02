Raised Right Men plays Twilight Tunes at 6 p.m. Thursday on the lawn of the downtown Courthouse on the Square.
Don’t let the facial hair and plaid shirts fool you — this Denton band makes swinging country music fit for dancing. Justin Collins, who plays drums for more than one band in Denton, plays guitar and provides strong vocals. Grady Don Sandlin plays drums, Robbie Saunders blazes on the pedal steel, Clint Sturgeon plays bass and L.D. Hill plays electric guitar.
Twilight Tunes is a free concert series. Shows take place rain or shine, but in the event of heavy rains on Wednesdays or Thursdays, visitors can find out if the concert has been moved to a rain location by following Denton Main Street’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, or by checking on the organization’s website at noon the www.dentonmainstreet.org/twilight-tunes day of the concert.
Attendees are encouraged to dine at or get takeout from nearby restaurants before or after the concerts. Some Thursdays, a bounce house is on the courthouse lawn for families.
Coming up on Oct. 10: Fingerprints, jazz, R&B and soul.