Denton director, actress and singer Mandy Rausch has another title to add to her resume: intimacy choreographer and consultant.
It’s the title — which came with hours and hours of study and training — that she expects will get the most resistance.
In the wake of the #MeToo movement, a tsunami of women (and a few men in show business, too) have demanded employers to take workplace safety more seriously, particularly when it comes to sexual harassment and gender discrimination. In the film, television and theater world, the bellwether of changing conduct has come in the form of a new discipline called intimacy direction.
“Just like you have stage combat directors, you need intimacy direction,” said Rausch, who has been a leader in the charge to make the performance of intimacy in North Texas theater safe and healthful for everyone involved, from performers to directors and theater staff.
“You wouldn’t put a couple of swords into the hands of a couple of actors and tell them, ‘Just figure it out,’” Rausch said. “You shouldn’t hand actors a script and tell them, ‘There’s this scene with intimacy in it, and go figure it out.’ But that’s what happens sometimes, and that can be just so harmful.”
Intimacy is an umbrella term for television, film and theater producers that can mean anything from a gaze full of longing to simulated sex. Rausch said a lot of imaginations zoom right to nudity and sex scenes on stage or on the screen, but intimacy is complicated and layered.
“It’s a connection,” she said. “It’s vulnerability, trust. It doesn’t just mean sex. I’m thinking about Steel Magnolias, and how the intimacy is between those women in that shop. It’s not romance. It’s not sexual. But it is intimacy.”
Intimacy direction has gained momentum because it has given the most vulnerable workers a voice in how they are handled, literally.
“Theater people say ‘yes’ a lot,” Rausch said. “If something is asked of you that hasn’t been agreed to, there’s an intense pressure to say yes. If you won’t do something, the assumption is that another actor will. Or if you say no, you might not get the next job. But I think it’s important for people to understand that intimacy choreography isn’t all about an actor saying no to something. It’s about having a conversation about the material, about the vision for the performance and about the relationships on stage and off.”
Intimacy Directors International is the nonprofit body that, until this week, governed the training and credentials of its professionals. On Sunday, the nonprofit announced that the board fulfilled its mission to launch the intimacy direction industry, and was dissolving. The board said the trained, credentialed intimacy directors and coordinators could fill the niches in film, television and theater. Another organization, Theatrical Intimacy Education, was founded in 2017 to address intimacy on stage.
Rausch doesn’t consider herself an expert. She’s training as a specialist to help productions stage intimate scenes according to the five pillars established by Intimacy Direction International: context, communication, consent, choreography and closure.
She’s worked on a handful of productions in Dallas-Fort Worth as an intimacy choreographer, and was a candidate to consult on a recent local production that ended up not using a choreographer.
“Basically, you’re looking at the intimacy and making sure that it makes sense,” she said. “Does it tell a story or add depth to a character? Are the actors consenting to the scene and the action? Are they talking through everything and do they feel safe?
“And then there’s closure. That’s about making sure the performers feel good about what they’ve done, but if they don’t, it’s about having a conversation, talking it out.”
As a choreographer, Rausch sits down with each performer to discuss their boundaries and comfort zones. She talks with directors about their intentions for a scene, and facilitates conversations about each part of the intimate performance.
Consultants help map out who starts a kiss, how long a kiss lasts, how and where the performers agree to touch each other and how the structure allows performers to bring the moments to life. Depending on the production, a choreographer might be called in to work through a single scene. Or a choreographer might work with the production from start to finish.
Rausch said she hopes that as the discipline develops, performers and directors will call an intimacy director at any point.
“Some actors might say, ‘Don’t touch my back’ or ‘I don’t want someone grabbing my hips,’” Rausch said. “So then you find out they are OK with having their arms touched. You work within those agreements.”
A choreographer can also help performers process surprising emotions that come up when performing intimate acts. Rausch recalls an actress calling her, anxious about feeling as if she was developing a crush on her co-star. Rausch is certified in mental health first aid through the discipline, and has learned to recognize signs of discomfort, confusion and trauma.
“Sometimes, when you do things physically, feelings come up. It happens. It’s normal. I’m like, ‘Of course you feel this way, [your co-star] is attractive and smart and wonderful.’ By the end of the conversation, you can understand that the you aren’t in trouble. You just called up emotions while having this moment of intimacy.”
“What I hope is that through this training, theater changes the way this work is done,” she said. “A director should never say ‘OK, we’re going to work the rape scene. It should be, ‘We’re working on Act II, scene whatever.’ And directors should consider how some of these scenes are rehearsed. Some scenes, it’s not appropriate to rehearse with an entire cast around to watch. I want to be part of changing the conversation, and making theater safer for everyone.”
If you think the Denton stage has never broached intimacy, sex or sexual violence, you’re wrong. Denton’s theater companies have staged The Man of La Mancha several times, and the musical includes a gang rape. In Spring Awakening, staged locally, an entire number includes performers simulating a variety of sex acts and a tryst that begins as a romantic but ends up appearing violent and nonconsensual.
In West Side Story, staged at least twice in the past 20 years in Denton, the Jets threaten to rape Anita, the Puerto Rican girlfriend of a member of rival gang, the Sharks. A character in Rent is an exotic dancer, and in Jekyll & Hyde, much of the action involves prostitutes working at the Red Rat. Romance and seduction is part of most of the stories on stage or screen, if not the centerpiece of them.
Rausch said that while the discipline of intimacy direction is new, the theater community has been slow to embrace it. While she’s worked as a consultant and choreographer for several Dallas-Fort Worth companies, Rausch said community theater might see intimacy direction as a luxury or something too new to use yet.
“There might be some directors who feel like they’ve done this for years, or they’ve been an actor, so they know how to stage this content well. But I think it’s easy to overestimate your abilities, and that makes people vulnerable,” she said.
Kerri Alaina Peters is a member of the production board of Denton Community Theatre and is on the interim production board of the merging Music Theatre of Denton and Denton Community Theatre companies. She’s training in intimacy direction.
“I got to do a short two-day workshop with [intimacy director] Ashley White,” said Peters, who is also the associate director of theater at Denton High School. “The [Denton ISD] fine arts director brought her in for a day of fight choreography and a day of intimacy choreography. I was interested right away.”
Peters, who still performs in productions in North Texas, said she knows what it’s like to have to kiss another actor in an audition.
“There’s never a moment when a director says in an audition that ‘this is when we’re going to talk about the kiss,’” she said. “I think actors and directors, we’re all so used to the way things have always been done.”
The leadership of Denton’s merging theater companies is talking about the place of intimacy direction in their new company. Peters said the merging companies haven’t made final decisions about planning to have a resident intimacy director, or to make intimacy direction a compulsory part of production. But the company leaders are talking about it, she said.
“I’m probably the person on the board who knows the most about it, which makes sense. The production board is the one looking at the shows we’re considering, and what’s involved in the stories. This is something that is definitely on our plate,” Peters said. “We’re talking about the need to have a lot of policies we haven’t had before.”
Both Peters and Rausch said some people in the business dismiss intimacy choreography as an impediment to realism.
“The same people who make fun of safe rooms are the same people who make fun of intimacy direction,” Peters said. “They’re like, ‘We didn’t do this in my day.’ And, you know, sometimes change is a good thing. Maybe the way we’ve always done things isn’t the best way to do things.”
Rausch scoffed at concerns about authenticity.
“I’m sorry, but I just don’t buy it,” she said. “Why would you even rehearse anything if that was anywhere near the truth? The reality is this: You call an intimacy professional into your production, and they give everyone a voice. They build the process. They make sure everyone is safe.
“When you know what you can do and what you can’t do, out of that respect for the other performer, you create the opportunity for such a heightened aesthetic. That’s what actors are supposed to do. When you create a space where everyone is safe, you can go deeper. You can be more real. You can make something so, so beautiful.”