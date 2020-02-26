Coming-of-age stories are my jam. I am incredibly nostalgic about my high school years, and I enjoy it when movies or television shows engage that area.
Without question, the genre is crowded, but these works can be stretched to new beginnings by inserting genuine characters — or, in this case, they can bend the genre to shape into something wholly original.
Based on a graphic novel by Charles Forsman and directed by Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***ing World), Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This is a seven-episode series about angsty teens trying to navigate the troubled waters of adolescence.
It primarily follows a self-described “boring 17-year-old white girl” Sydney (Sophia Lillis of It). Syd lives with her mother (Kathleen Rose Perkins) and little brother (Chad Michael Murray-lookalike Aidan Wojtak-Hissong) in a small town somewhere in Pennsylvania — which seems lost in the sands of time, mixing elements of the 1950s, ’80s and the modern era.
The pain of Syd’s father’s suicide is still a fresh wound. She acts out of frustration, hangs out in the shadows and regularly meets with her high school guidance counselor. Syd also has a few secrets, ones that she only shares in her diary: She’s in love with her best friend, Dina (Sofia Bryant), and she may have telekinetic powers.
I Am Not Okay With This is at its best when it’s operating like a John Hughes movie. Many moments feel torn out of The Breakfast Club, Weird Science and Sixteen Candles. Popular ’80s tunes such as Roxy Music’s “More Than This” fill the airwaves, and boy-next-door character Stanley Barber (Wyatt Oleff, also of It — and playing another Stanley) is totally the type who would hold a boombox outside Syd’s window. Any time Oleff is on screen, he’ll charm you so good that you’ll want to hug him like a teddy bear. Lillis and Oleff share a palpable chemistry.
Whenever it comes to the more supernatural aspects, the series doesn’t quite hold a candle to the more human components. It’s awkwardly woven in, and it forces the actors to go to extremes that they don’t look entirely comfortable going to, especially in the underdeveloped sixth episode.
The constant narration also doesn’t do the story any favors. It starts off as cute, working like Deadpool talking to his audience. However, some sequences are beautifully subtle and are, unfortunately, undercut by a narrated thought. This approach probably does wonders for the graphic novel, but in the series adaptation, the show creators don’t quite know how to balance it out.
Warts and all, I Am Not Okay With This is solid. It doesn’t have the power to be the next Stranger Things, but it’ll move along reasonably well. I mean, I am mildly curious to know where things will go from here. So, for now, I’m OK with it.