Between the hard work of a committee and a timely Amazon order, Brooke Moore had thousands of Easter eggs in her living room. She thought every last one of them would make lasting memories at Denton’s first-ever adult egg scramble.
Then came the novel coronavirus and a cascade of bans on mass gatherings.
Moore said the thousands of eggs started to look less like a festive party favor and more like a problem.
“When I first started at the parks foundation, the board was talking about wanting some signature events,” said Moore, who is the executive director of the Denton Parks Foundation. “Gary [Packan], our parks director, asked me if I’d ever heard of an egg scramble, and he mentioned one in Kent, Ohio. I hadn’t.”
Adult egg scrambles take a few forms, but think of it as an Easter egg race for grown-ups. Or a competition to pick up as many eggs as possible (sometimes in the dark).
“When we started out, we knew that this wasn’t a major fundraiser, but the board pointed out that we could raise money for scholarships,” Moore said.
The parks foundation raises money not only to enhance Denton’s parks, but also to help low-income residents access parks facilities and programs.
As the committee planned the scramble, Moore said it struck all the right notes. Local businesses pledged prizes, and the committee connected with an entertainment company that suggested activities like inflatable ax throwing and other popular games.
“As [the date] got closer and closer, the committee saw that the virus was really looking like it was more serious,” Moore said.
As government officials began banning public gatherings, Moore said they knew they had to pull the plug.
“We thank all our sponsors very, very much,” she said. “But I still have 2,000 eggs. Wouldn’t you know, the first time I hadn’t procrastinated. I got on Amazon and saw that you could get eggs [in bulk, both empty and with candy inside] and I didn’t want to wait too long and then not be able to get them.”
Moore told her family the huge order of eggs would be gone by Easter. Then it looked like she might be stuck with them.
But then they found a way to use the eggs, bring a bit of cheer to cooped-up kids while playing by the rules.
The committee dreamed up the Home Hop Egg Drop. They’d offer batches of eggs for delivery — a small bag contains 20 eggs for $20, a medium bag contains 40 eggs for $40 and a large bag of 100 for $100. Moore will dress up as the Easter Bunny, and starting early on Good Friday, she’ll take bags door to door for local families. She’ll continue deliveries on Saturday.
Moore said the foundation will deliver about 1,800 eggs across the city.
She’ll deliver at least 200 candy-filled eggs to Cumberland Presbyterian Children’s Home, too. When the foundation publicized the egg drop, some people made additional donations, and some good-hearted folks bought bags of eggs for kids who would miss Easter without a free community celebration.
Denton City Council member and mayoral candidate Gerard Hudspeth bought 400 eggs. He saw the foundation’s plan in the council’s Friday report, and followed the link in the packet. Hudspeth said it’s a great idea.
“Everyone is having to rework what they are doing,” he said. “So there’s this good idea, and going forward, I wanted to participate. ... I’ve given to different restaurants, different causes. I looked at the budget to see what was allowed. I reached out to Brooke because I wanted to make sure the eggs were available. I knew I wanted to give to 20 people with the 20-egg package, and she said yes, she could set them aside.”
Hudspeth took to social media, sharing a Google document for people to share names and addresses. He said he was touched by friends who said their families were covered for Easter, but tagged others to spread the word. When just a few spaces were left, Hudspeth’s wife helped locate some recipients.
The team effort worked, even if Hudspeth didn’t make the already-extended deadline.
“I paid on Monday [the deadline],” he said, laughing. “But I think I got her the list at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.”
Moore got some help from her family, too.
“My mom has had a children’s entertainment company since I was 3,” Moore said. “Usually, her Easter Bunny costume wouldn’t be available right now, but because people can’t gather, she let me use it.”
Moore will be testing residents as she’s on the way to their locations so they can have their little ones at the window, and even get some photos if they want.
“These are resources that we have,” she said. “This stinks. I hate this virus, we can’t go to birthday parties, our kids can’t play together. It’s just awful.”
Moore said the foundation has already been talking about how to encourage and promote parks and activities while stay-at-home orders appear indefinite.
“As soon as we started seeing that, yeah, this virus is a real thing — meaning it can really affect the city of Denton,” she said. “In December, before we knew about the virus, we started thinking about how to wrap our minds around how do you get people to pay for something they already have. The parks are there. We always have to work toward the future, and now we have to use a very different strategy.”
The foundation plans to kick off a blog on how to stay active during stay-at-home orders. The blog will share ideas on how to get outdoors while complying with public health orders. They’ll experiment with sharing ideas for family or group games outside.
“Now isn’t the time to pause but to dig deeply and get creative,” Moore said.
Hudspeth said the Home Hop Egg Drop helps make him proud of Denton.
“Denton is amazing and I love this place,” he said. “I was born and raised here and I’m absolutely biased. Then you have something like this happen, and people step up and go above and beyond. They do work they don’t have to do. ... We’re very fortunate to have the staff and the community organizations we have. You can tell what you have when it’s under pressure. You get an idea of what you really have under duress. So to see this — it makes helping someone who is working that hard an easy thing to do.”