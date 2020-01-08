Darryl Littleton has been in the writers room. He has been on the Def Jam comedy stage. He has churned out a raft of books about black culture and humor.
During the Denton Black Film Festival later this month, Littleton will judge a two-day comedy competition. But what he's really looking forward to is a program that he's tailored to children.
"I’m of the thought that people say children should listen to classical music while they’re growing up, right?" Littleton said. "I think the same could be said for humor. I think teaching children about humor helps them grow. I have two children, and they're 20 years apart. My younger daughter, before she could talk, I would tell her jokes. If she laughed, I could go on stage that night and tell that joke, and it always worked. I can't tell you exactly why, but if something's funny, it's funny."
Littleton, one of three judges set to weigh comics who venture out to the open-mic contest from Jan. 24-25 at the festival, wrote Black Comedians on Black Comedy: How African-Americans Taught Us to Laugh and How to Be Funny, among other books about the form. He penned sketches for The Tom Joyner Morning Show on CBS Radio, where he created the comedy persona “D’Militant.” He was later a regular at the Comedy Store and landed a job as D.L. Hughley’s exclusive writer during his tenure as host of BET’s Comic View.
Littleton is a student of black comedy history (he recently published This Day in Comedy: The Ethnic Encyclopedia of Laughter, which tracks black comedy from Moms Mabley to Chris Rock, Wanda Sykes and Dave Chapelle), and he's what you could call a late-blooming educator. He'll lead the children's comedy competition at 10 a.m. Jan. 25 at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center.
Littleton said he sees comedy as a tool children can use to navigate the playground, and a secret skill they can use to thwart bullies. The workshop will offer tips on how to defuse tension with humor, and to be themselves.
"I started working with kids a long time ago," Littleton said. "Comedians know what it takes to disarm a threat. ... When I was a kid I had people pick on me. I could defend myself. But there were some big guys, and you can’t beat up everyone. I figured out that if you can make the big guy laugh, the next person who wants to beat you up — well, now the big guy is on your side."
The children's comedy competition will show participants how to find the funny within, Littleton said.
"What we normally do is we have the kids be themselves, and not try to be funny," said Littleton — even though he's the author of a book titled How to Be Funny. "Part of this is letting the kids know that the skill of being funny — everyone has that. We'll talk about choices. Some people choose to be bitter and angry. A well-adjusted world is a world where people are smiling and laughing."
Littleton said the workshop won't ask its young participants to act like little adults.
"Hal Roach, the man who created The Little Rascals, was doing auditions, and kids were coming in with these little suits, dressed up like little adults," Littleton said. "He looked out his window, and there were kids playing stickball. The story goes that the littlest kid had the biggest bat, and the other kids were trying to take it away. Hal Roach looked out the window and said, 'This is what I need — kids being kids.' They brought the kids in, and they didn’t give the kids lines. They just told them to do things. So what you saw with Spanky, Buckwheat, Darla and Alfalfa was based on kids being kids."
The competition portion of the workshop will be low-pressure, Littleton said. Five volunteers will try out a joke, and the audience will choose the winners.
"There’s no place for fear," he said. "We want them to be able to get up and tell one joke at the microphone. There won’t really be any winners. I’m not of the mindset of that everybody gets a trophy, but this is really about them getting up behind the microphone."
The adult comedy competition is an open-mic event for comedians ages 18 and up. Competitors will sign up for the 7 p.m. show on Jan. 24 and pay a $20 fee before trying out three minutes of material for the judges. Finalists will get 10 minutes to perform in the show, which starts at 7 p.m. Jan. 25. The grand prize winner gets $500, the runner-up wins $250, and third place includes a $150 prize.