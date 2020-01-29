The Super Bowl is one of the most unifying television events of the year.
But viewers are bracing for two presidential campaign advertisements during Super Bowl LIV — or they’ll be blindsided by a sudden injection of big budget, red-versus-blue glitz. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is reportedly spending $10 million on a 60-second Super Bowl ad, and President Donald Trump is reportedly doing the same.
David Strutton, an advertising professor at the University of North Texas, said most viewers prefer to watch the titans of the gridiron wrestle for triumph on Super Bowl Sunday. They’re probably not excited to see captains of industry duking it out over the Oval Office.
“I don’t think most people — not in this political climate, anyway — really want another ad,” said Strutton, who teaches advertising to UNT seniors. “The Super Bowl is a huge event. It gets between 100 million and 110 million sets of eyeballs and ears every year. It’s really the only really unifying event in the country right now. My take is that this is probably the only show people will tune into especially to watch the ads.”
Strutton said most ads reinforce existing relationships between consumers and brands.
“The purpose of any sort of ad — it doesn’t matter if it’s political or not — is to inform, to remind, or to reinforce an existing relationship between a consumer or brand,” he said. “Sometimes, the purpose of an ad is to create a new relationship.”
Strutton said the deep political divide in the country means that both Trump and Bloomberg will be aiming their ads at a sliver of an audience.
“The point of an ad from Bloomberg or Trump isn’t going to be to get viewers or voters to change their minds,” he said. “So they’re aiming it at the middle. Persuasion is actually a goal of advertising — but it’s the thing advertising does least well. Most advertising doesn’t persuade people. Usually, it strengthens an existing relationship, to reinforce a decision a customer has already made.”
Strutton predicted that the Trump campaign ad will be uplifting and inspiring — reminding the viewer how well the country is doing.
“Bloomberg, my guess is that he would inveigh against that,” he said.
Political advertisements have made a few appearances at the Super Bowl. In 1984, a famous ad for Ronald Regan extolled the vitality of the country economically and in terms of national mood. “Morning in America” showed happy workers, joyful weddings and bustling cityscapes. (The Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale riffed on the ad to tease Season 3 during last year’s Super Bowl.) In 2008, Barack Obama bought a 30-second campaign ad emphasizing hope and change.
Strutton said the most memorable campaign ads weren’t aired during the Super Bowl. In 1964, the campaign for Lyndon B. Johnson made the famous “Daisy” ad.
“There’s a little girl — little white, blond girl — and she’s holding a daisy and she’s saying ‘one’ petal, ‘two’ petal — and suddenly there’s a man’s voice — it’s like the voice of God or doom — counting down,” Strutton said. “It’s a precursor to a rocket launch and ends with a mushroom cloud. It’s a scary ad. Back then, people were really scared of the Cold War.”
In 1988, George H.W. Bush ran against Michael Dukakis and produced an attack ad featuring Willie Horton, a convicted murderer who was given weekend passes from prison in Massachusetts while Dukakis was the governor. Horton stabbed a man and raped his girlfriend while on a weekend pass.
“That ad was effective for Bush,” Strutton said.
Strutton said the presidential campaigns will bring their best to the Super Bowl ads, using the best cinematography, the best scripts and the finest production.
“Whether it’s Coca-Cola or Bloomberg and Trump — whoever does a Super Bowl ad is going to bring a new message that no one has seen save for a few YouTube geeks. ... Whoever is doing the advertising is bringing their A-game,” he said.
After the cash is spent and the ads roll, Strutton said he thinks most viewers won’t be impressed, and the brands that advertise in the time slots following the presidential campaign ads will lose out while viewers grouse or take to social media to vent.
He also said we can probably expect to see more campaign and political ads during the Super Bowl.
“But we’re talking about a four-year or two-year cycle. The House elections are every two years, and they’re all local, so I think it probably would be on a quadrennial cycle.
“All the old norms are going away,” he said. “I don’t want any more political advertising in my life. And I doubt other Americans want it either.”
Super Bowl LIV airs at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Fox (KDFW, Channel 4).