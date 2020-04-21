We all know you gotta fight for your right to party. Fortunately, after the cancellation of South by Southwest, we did not have to wait too long for Apple to sprinkle its seeds of celebration into the Ether-land.
Beastie Boys Story is a live documentary feature experience, helmed by Where the Wild Things Are filmmaker Spike Jonze, who also directed many Beastie Boys music videos such as “Sabotage” and “Sure Shot.” Jonze’s film was set to premiere at the Austin film festival. Now it is being prepped for the multinational tech company’s newly launched streaming service, Apple TV Plus, this weekend.
Prime yourself for the occasion because Jonze’s work breaks ground with its technique and shares a compassionate tale of three individuals who never stopped chasing creative ambition.
In the early 1990s, the late Adam “MCA” Yauch, who died in 2012 from salivary gland cancer, dropped the mic on his days of slinging beer, clown tricks and trying to live up to the stratospheric success of Beastie Boys’ first studio album. Licensed to Ill was a debut that packed such hit tracks as “No Sleep Till Brooklyn,” “Brass Monkey” and “Fight for Your Right.” As much as the door swung open for Yauch and his bandmates, Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Michael “Mike D” Diamond, the sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll lifestyle spun too fast and kept them unplugged from a positive outlet.
After the initial commercial failure of their second outing, Paul’s Boutique, which later became one of the most influential pieces of hip-hop, Yauch traveled to Nepal to find fresh inspiration. There, he encountered the suffering of Tibetans living under Chinese oppression. The Dalai Lama’s forgiving energy touched the Beastie Boys frontman — thus shifting his and his bandmates’ career, and (for a period) American pop culture at large. However, according to Horovitz, when Yauch met with the spiritual leader, he wasn’t as taken by his spirituality and deep political commitment as he was his humor.
“The main draw to [Yauch] about the Dalai Lama was that he was a funny dude,” Horovitz says in the documentary, adding how much sense that made knowing Yauch. “Funny is important.”
Through this compelling experiment, Jonze and the Boys keep the smiles and jokes moshing front and center. We’ve seen enough musical biopics and documentaries to taste the monotonous formula of the genre. However, while there are many beats about the group’s rise, fall and rebirth that we can sing along to already, Jonze takes inspiration from his subjects to craft something more unique.
Shot at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre, Jonze’s film weaves a live stage show with archival footage to create a new format. Diamond and Horovitz take to the stage, in front of a packed audience, as if they are delivering a finely crafted and intimate PowerPoint presentation. But don’t let that sell it short. This approach pulls viewers into the trio’s legacy and 40-year friendship more significantly. Rather than feature talking heads chiming in with their perspectives, it’s entirely from the Boys themselves. They don’t hold back, either. There are times when they are filled with regret. You can feel the emotion in their words.
This change in the band’s direction was challenged by the media and other bands, who called them hypocrites. As Horovitz states in a tear-filled quote about Yauch’s response to naysayers: “I’d rather be a hypocrite than the same person forever.”
Horovitz and Diamond barely leave a stone unturned in their retrospective making-of discussion. Beastie Boys Story begins with a montage highlighting their stamp on popular culture, using news clippings, music video snapshots and various interviews. From there, like their song “Paul Revere,” Horovitz and Diamond rewind to where “it started way back in history” to share about “three bad brothers you know so well.” They were teen thrashers powered up by punk music (the Clash) and hip-hop (Run-DMC). They experimented with style and samples, taking inspiration in the strangest of places — even an ice cream commercial.
Year by year, milestone by milestone, the duo recount the moments that shaped them, even downers like having to let go of their original fourth member, drummer Kate Schellenbach. There are plenty of damaged links in their chain that they don’t feel proud of. However, this whole documentary is about change.
There are a few lingering questions that I wished had been addressed, like how long Horovitz and Diamond were aware of Yauch’s illness and how that impacted them in the moment. That said, there’s so much on display that you wouldn’t get from a traditional biopic feature. The emotional beats drop when they should, and they sting. Yauch’s plight to always climb for the higher creative step is infectious. The similarities between his artistry and late actor Anton Yelchin (as seen in the documentary Love, Antosha) are uncanny. So much can be learned from people like this, and it’s apparent how much Yauch has taught those who surrounded him.
“Although Yauch is not here with us, ‘What would Yauch do?’ is always on our minds,” Horovitz declares.
With its smooth mix of experimentation, offbeat personalities and rigorous attention to detail, Beastie Boys Story is a stunning portrait that’s difficult to imagine ever being bettered.